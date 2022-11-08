ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour demands Sunak blocks Johnson’s ‘conveyor belt of cronies’ to the Lords

By Sam Blewett
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to block Boris Johnson’s “conveyor belt of cronies” after he proposed several Conservative MPs for peerages but told them to delay accepting them to prevent triggering by-elections.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner demanded on Tuesday that the Prime Minister rejects the “disreputable” and apparently unprecedented demands of his Downing Street predecessor.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, Cop26 president Alok Sharma , Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and ex-minister Nigel Adams are expected to be on Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

But the PA news agency has been told that they have all agreed to Mr Johnson’s request to hold off on taking their seats in the House of Lords to prevent perilous by-elections for Mr Sunak.

Ms Rayner said: “This disgraced ex-prime minister’s plot to dodge democracy by trying to reward his MP lackeys with promised jobs for life in the House of Lords yet again puts the Tory Party’s interests before the public’s.

“This underhand attempt to game the system by installing a conveyor belt of cronies and skewing Parliament in the Tories’ favour for decades to come should never see the light of day.

“Rishi Sunak should make it clear in no uncertain terms that he will refuse to do Boris Johnson’s bidding and reject his disreputable demands.”

But Downing Street indicated Mr Sunak would not be intervening.

“There’s a long-standing convention that Prime Ministers do not seek to intervene in former prime ministers’ resignation honours lists, that’s been a case under successive governments,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister is of the view that he will approach it as has been the case of successive governments.”

With Tory polling having plummeted, Mr Jack remaining in the Commons would save Tories the battle of retaining his Dumfries and Galloway, which he won at the last general election with less than 2,000 votes over the SNP.

Mr Sharma retained his Reading West seat in 2019 by a little over 4,000 votes from Labour, and with the Tories’ polling having plummeted they would be fearful of losing it.

Sources close to Mr Johnson did not deny a report in the Times stating his former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, deputy Ben Gascoigne and advisers Ross Kempsell and Charlotte Owen will get seats in the Lords.

Shaun Bailey, the former London mayoral candidate who faced a backlash for attending a mid-lockdown Christmas party, was also said to be on the former prime minister’s list.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride backed reforms of the Lords, including to its swelling size, but Downing Street said changes are not a “priority” for the Government.

He told Times Radio: “The House of Commons probably, as a body generally, would not be happy with the size of the House of Lords, the fact that… what is effectively an undemocratic body perhaps has a role in certain areas that it does.

“If your question is does the… House of Lords need reform? I think absolutely.

“Not least to the point you’re making – its size, which has now grown to, I think, over 800 members, which is larger than the Chinese Communist Party’s central committee.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Lords “plays an important and valuable role in scrutinising and revising legislation”.

“We are committed to looking at the role of the Lords but it needs to be carefully considered in the round,” he added.

“Further reform is not an immediate priority as we tackle some of the issues that the UK faces.”

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Yvette Cooper quashes ID card idea after Labour frontbencher says ‘on the table’ OLD

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has slapped down her close colleague Stephen Kinnock after he said the party would consider bringing in ID cards to help control immigration.Mr Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, said identity cards should “certainly be on the table” as one solution to control small boat crossings and migrants working illegally in the UK.Despite huge controversy over the issue during the New Labour era, Mr Kinnock told Times Radio: “That is certainly something that Labour is reviewing and will be looking at very carefully.”He said that ID cards would be “so helpful” in reassuring the public that...
'It would simply not be the right thing to do': Boris Johnson says he did not stand in Tory leadership contest because of the need to 'unite' party even though he had the backing of 102 MPs and he could win the next election

Boris Johnson has sensationally quit the Tory leadership contest citing the need to 'unite' the party, despite claiming he reached the 'very high hurdle of 102 nominations' - as Rishi Sunak could be crowned Prime Minister tomorrow with rival Penny Mordaunt short of the 100 backers threshold. The former PM...
‘Utterly unacceptable’ if Gavin Williamson told aide to ‘slit your throat’, says Cabinet minister

Gavin Williamson’s behaviour was “utterly unacceptable” if allegations he told a Whitehall aide “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window” are true, a cabinet minister says.Mel Stride also suggested a parliamentary body will investigate the cabinet minister – who already faces a separate complaint of bullying a colleague – and refused to say he will survive in his job until Christmas.The work and pensions secretary said the inquiry had to be given time to do its work, but added of Sir Gavin: “I don’t think anyone is unsackable.”The “minister without portfolio” – No 10 has been unable...
Box of faeces left outside Tory MP’s constituency office

A box of faeces has been left outside a Conservative MP’s constituency office, reportedly sparking a police investigation.Siobhan Baillie condemned the “nastiness” on Monday after the item was found by her workplace in Stroud, Gloucestershire.“There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box,” she said.“Because of the nastiness we face, many decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office.”There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box. Because of the nastiness we face, many...
UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister on Monday defended the government’s treatment of newly arrived migrants after critics blamed her for the “wretched” conditions endured by thousands of people at an overcrowded center for asylum-seekers. Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston, a former airfield in southeast England, after another processing center was hit with gasoline bombs on Sunday by an attacker who then killed himself. There already were 3,000 people at the facility, which is intended to hold about half that number. Lucy Moreton, who heads the Immigration Services Union, said the the number of people at Manston had reached 4,000 and it was “catastrophically overcrowded.” Home Secretary Suella Braverman defended her department’s behavior, saying officials were “working tirelessly to improve facilities” for asylum-seekers. But the right-wing politician also referred to small-boat crossings as “the invasion of our southern coast” and said “illegal immigration is out of control.”
Starmer: Labour would lift ban on new onshore wind farms

A Labour government would lift the planning ban on new onshore wind farms as part of its plan to make the UK a clean energy superpower, Sir Keir Starmer has vowed.The Labour leader said Rishi Sunak’s refusal to back onshore wind “is about putting his party first, and the country second”.The Prime Minister brought back a de facto ban on the construction of new onshore wind turbines after his predecessor Liz Truss moved to relax planning rules.Britain should be leading the way to tackle the climate crisis.Visiting a wind farm in Grimsby, I spoke with industry leaders about how Labour...
Jeremy Corbyn says he lives ‘rent-free’ in Rishi Sunak’s head after third PMQs attack in row

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is living “rent-free” in Rishi Sunak’s ahead after the prime minister retreated into an attack on the former Labour leader at PMQs for the third week in a row.Mr Sunak again raised Sir Keir Starmer’s previous support for Mr Corbyn as he struggled to cope with questions about his decision to appoint “cartoon bully” Gavin Williamson to the cabinet.The Labour leader said Mr Williamson’ short-lived stint in the Sunak government showed how “weak” he was – questioning in judgement in appointing unsuitable ministers.Mr PM replied: “He talks about judgement, about putting people round the...
Gavin Williamson news: Strip MP of knighthood if bullying claims upheld, say Lib Dems

Sir Gavin Williamson must be stripped of his knighthood if bullying claims against him are upheld, the Liberal Democrats have said.Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip, has written to the Commons forfeiture committee demanding the gong be withdrawn if the Staffordshire MP is found guilty.He was knighted by former prime minister Boris Johnson, who sacked him from the education secretary brief over the A-level results fiasco.Earlier new PM Rishi Sunak said he “obviously regrets” appointing Sir Gavin Williamson to his cabinet after he was forced to resign over allegations that he bullied two colleagues. He denies the claims.“I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances,” the prime minister said in response to a question from Labour leader Keir Starmer at PMQs. Read More Gavin Williamson resignation letter to Rishi Sunak in full: Bullying allegations had become a ‘distraction’Gavin Williamson: The text messages that led to his resignationCivil servant reportedly told ‘slit your throat’ reports Gavin Williamson to bullying watchdog
‘Lavish’ £8.2m Government taxi bill criticised by Labour

Labour has criticised a “lavish” Government taxi bill of more than £8 million between 2019 and 2022.The figures, revealed through a series of parliamentary questions across a range of Government departments, show £8.2 million was spent on taxis over the last three years.Labour MP Jon Trickett said the public will be “shocked by the figures”, saying much of the “lavish” spending happened when Boris Johnson was prime minister and Rishi Sunak was chancellor.It's an insult to key workers in the NHS, in the rail and postal services, as well as many others, who kept our public services running during Covid...
Kwasi Kwarteng says he warned Liz Truss to ‘slow down’ with radical economic plan

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he warned Liz Truss that she risked cutting her premiership short by rushing radical economic reforms.In an explosive interview, his first since being sacked as chancellor, Mr Kwarteng told TalkTV he advised Ms Truss to “slow down” and take a “methodical and strategic approach” to her goal of boosting growth.He said the prime minister refused to accept that her £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts went too far, too fast, leading him to warn her “you will have two months if you carry on like this”. Ms Truss was forced out after 44 days.Mr Kwarteng...
Micheal Martin: ‘Meat on bone’ needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol

The Irish Government wants “meat on the bone” to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol issues, the country’s premier has said.Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the mood music is improving but it needed to be harnessed to translate into a resolution to the impasse.The Fianna Fail leader added that he and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed there is a “window of opportunity” to address the protocol concerns.Mr Martin made the remarks after a meeting with Mr Sunak at the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool on Thursday.The mood music is improving, we now need to translate that into a resolution, a negotiated...
North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel plan 'unsuitable'

Questions have been raised about housing alleged asylum seekers at a luxury hotel in north Wales. According to the operators, a rural hotel is being used by the Home Office to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent. The site, which the BBC is not naming for safeguarding reasons,...
Poll shows voters do not trust Sunak and Braverman to deal with migrant boats

Voters do not trust Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman to deal with the problem of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats and have little faith that their flagship Rwanda policy will work, according to a new poll for The Independent.Campaigners urged the prime minister to “press the reset button” on his plans to deport asylum seekers to the African country for processing, after the research by Savanta ComRes found that significantly more voters believe the crisis can be resolved by the provision of safe and legal routes to the UK.And polling guru Sir John Curtice said the survey showed...
Keir Starmer calls Gavin Williamson a ‘sad middle manager’

Keir Starmer described Gavin Williamson as a “sad middle manager” who likes intimidating “those beneath him” as he criticised Rishi Sunak during PMQs.The prime minister faced questions on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Sir Gavin was forced to resign from cabinet over “bullying” allegations.“Everyone in the country knows someone like the member for South Staffordshire, a sad middle manager getting off on intimidating those beneath him,” Sir Keir said.“But everyone in the country also knows someone like the prime minister – the boss who is so weak.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Williamson comments ‘unacceptable’ if true, says minister - liveMacron says Europeans ‘the only ones paying’ - follow liveSunak considering raising state pensions and benefits with inflation
