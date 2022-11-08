Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Hubig's Pies are backNOLA Chic
Related
thebutlercollegian.com
Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State: Beyond the box score
Graduate student Rachel McLimore (40) drives around a screen in practice on Oct. 6. Photo by Lauren Hough. SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu. The women’s basketball team won their first game since Dec. 22, 2021 in their season opener Wednesday night against Chicago State, 84-57. Sophomore Sydney Jaynes was the only returning player from last season’s squad in the starting lineup. Graduate students Shay Frederick and Rachel McLimore, junior Anna Mortag and first-year Jordan Meulemans joined Jaynes on the court to start the season. Let’s go beyond the box score of the Bulldogs’ victory over the Cougars.
thebutlercollegian.com
Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State: What you need to know
Coach Austin Parkinson watches practice before the regular season tips off. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler women’s basketball team will open up in Hinkle Fieldhouse against Chicago State on Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is a new-look Bulldogs team with head coach Austin Parkinson in his first year on the job. The Bulldogs only won one game last year so getting off to a good start under a new regime is imperative.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Preview
Redshirt senior defensive back Connor Reid looks to the sideline during Butler’s 31-0 win against Dayton. Photo by Claire Runkel. CYBIL STILLSON | SPORTS REPORTER | cstillson@butler.edu. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State. The women’s basketball team will tip off against Chicago State at 7 p.m....
thebutlercollegian.com
After the Buzzer: Butler vs. New Orleans 11/07/22
Butler head coach Thad Matta speaks with graduate student guard Eric Hunter Jr. during the game on Nov. 8. Photo by Ethan Polak. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Butler men’s basketball regular season opener against the University of New Orleans.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Sports Weekly Recap
Fifth year goalkeeper Gabriel Gjergii looks onto the field during his shut-out against Xavier on Nov. 2. Photo by Grace Hensley. The Butler men’s soccer team scored in the last 13 seconds of the game to tie Xavier 3-3 for the final score of the game. The Bulldogs ended their regular season with a 9-5-3 record and secured the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament. Butler scored on goals from senior Hemi Nasser, senior Wilmer Cabrera Jr. and first-year Palmer Ault.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler women’s soccer end-of-season awards
Junior forward Abigail Isger makes a move on a Dayton defender on Sept. 8. Photo by Lauren Hough. The Butler women’s soccer team ended their season on Oct. 30 after losing to Creighton on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament. The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season, going 7-7-5, but opened the season strong when they knocked off ninth-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor on Aug. 21. From there the Dawgs had a rough stretch, going winless in six games before getting back on track with a huge victory at Providence. The team would go on to lose only one out of their next seven games to close out the season, including picking up a good result by tying 16th-ranked Georgetown.
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
Myles Colvin is a four-star recruit out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis and the first commitment for Purdue in the class of 2023. The rising junior averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler Collegian Newscast 11/09/22
Co-multimedia editor Ethan Polak has the latest on President Danko’s State of the University address as well as the next big events happening at the Butler Arts and Events Center. Multimedia reporter Eva Hallman also caught up with the Butler football head coach to discuss their recent success.
NOLA.com
L.B. Landry forfeits opening football playoff game against Vandebilt Catholic
The L.B. Landry football season has ended with a forfeit loss to Vandebilt Catholic in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs. The Bucs were scheduled to open the playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. As a result, No. 19 Vandebilt (4-6) has advanced to face No. 3 De...
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler alum Amanda Kowalski shines for Chicago Red Stars
Amanda Kowalski battles for a ball with a Seton Hall defender in a match on Sept. 26, 2021. Collegian file photo. Nov. 12, 2021, was an emotional and memorable day for Butler women’s soccer alum and current Chicago Red Stars defender Amanda Kowalski. The Bulldogs had just lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 2-1, ending her nearly six-year-long run with the program.
crimsonquarry.com
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
ballstatesports.com
Women’s Basketball Inks Three Recruits from Indiana for 2023-24 Season
MUNCIE, Ind. - Ball State women's basketball 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, which opened Nov. 9. Ashlynn Brooke (Royal Center, Ind./Pioneer High School) along with identical twins Hailey Smith (Fishers, Ind./Fishers High School) and...
WDSU
Sweet Love! Legendary Songstress Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. This tour will include a stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, February 17. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 10 AM on...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
thebutlercollegian.com
A Core Curriculum requirement impacting the community
ICR course requirements offer students an opportunity to expand their horizons. Photo by Eva Hallman. MASON KUPIAINEN | STAFF REPORTER | mkupiainen@butler.edu. Spring semester class registration is in full swing, and many students may find themselves trying to decide what class to take to fulfill the Indianapolis community requirement — otherwise known as an ICR. Butler University’s website defines these classes as “[involving] students in a wide range of reciprocal community partnerships wherein they can integrate classroom knowledge with active experiences in the Indianapolis community.” The core curriculum requirement can be fulfilled through a variety of classes through a student’s major, minor or simply taken as an elective.
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
NOLA.com
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
Shooting in N.O. East leaves man dead Wednesday night
Just before 9:30, officers responded to the 13100 block of Bishop C.L. Morton Sr. Drive after a man was shot in the area.
NOLA.com
Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
Comments / 0