ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CCqA_0j3AMOWC00

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain.

"I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said.

Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA), is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

Supply shortages have crippled aerospace's ability to meet a snapback in demand for travel. The supply of castings has been singled out as problematic by aerospace executives as manufacturing them is a labor-intensive process and it takes time to train new hires.

Shortages are now prompting Raytheon to choose between making new engines and servicing old ones.

"We are continuing to support our OE (original equipment) customers as well as making the appropriate trade-offs between our aftermarket needs and delivering for new aircraft," Mitchill added.

TRAVEL DEMAND A 'WATCH ITEM'

Raytheon, whose Pratt & Whitney engines power all of Airbus' A220 jets and about half of the A320neo aircraft, said it had not seen any signs of travel demand, which has turbocharged the industry's recovery, subsiding.

"There is so much pent-up demand, and we're just not seeing any signals yet in our business that it's going to slow down," Mitchill said, mirroring comments made by major U.S. airlines in recent weeks.

However, he added travel demand remains a "watch item", amid recessionary fears.

Shares of Raytheon were down about 1%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Reuters

Reuters

642K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy