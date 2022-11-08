Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
WSLS
75-year-old woman dead after crash on I-64 in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 75-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Monday (Nov. 7) on I-64 in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at 9:45 a.m. at the 21 mile marker. State Police told 10 News that 75-year-old Ruth Fridley Brewster, of...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 North in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed all I-81 North lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 192. As of 3:55 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 3 miles.
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Nov 7) at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County. A 1999 Chevrolet Prizm (wrong-way driver) was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker, when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, head-on. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, of Clifton Forge, Va., drove the Chevrolet. Ms. Brewster was not wearing her seatbelt and was injured. She was transported by ambulance to Lewis Gale, Alleghany Hospital, where she later died. Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford, Va., drove the Hyundai. Mr. Doss was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Another tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. VDOT says it happened at mile marker 138.9 and drivers can expect delays. As of 8:24 p.m., the north right lane...
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
WSLS
25-year-old man dead after crash in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 676 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4., the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, of Troutville, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
WDBJ7.com
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday. River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
wfirnews.com
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
WSET
55-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery at the Sunshine Market: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market. 55-year-old Lamont Duan Wilkins was charged and arrested Thursday, police said. According to police, Wilkins was charged with the following:. Robbery - 18.2-58 Use of a Firearm in...
wfirnews.com
Non-fatal shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning
On November 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.
WSLS
31-year-old woman charged with arson after two fires in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is in custody after purposely setting two Roanoke fires within the span of just a few hours, leaving several residents displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The first happened at about 9:48 a.m. at an apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW and...
WDBJ7.com
One person injured after tractor trailer accident on Interstate 81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital after a tractor trailer flipped on its side on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to an accident at mile marker 158 southbound around one Sunday morning. While crews were...
WDBJ7.com
Man wanted for Salem shooting incident, chase arrested
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted for a shooting incident and chase in Salem Monday night was arrested Tuesday night, according to the City of Salem. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested without incident in Salem and is being held without bond, according to police. Newman is charged...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies looking for stolen travel trailer in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a camper that was stolen from Timberlake RV. Deputes say on Tuesday Nov. 8 at approximately 2 a.m. a small 2022 X Treme Sports camper was taken from Timberlake RV on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. The camper is shaped like a tear drop and the vehicle that stole it is believed to be a 1900s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
