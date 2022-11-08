Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
rock929rocks.com
Sick New World Brings Nu Metal and More to Las Vegas
Sick New World Festival is coming to Las Vegas in 2023, and the lineup looks…um…well, it looks sick. Sorry. It just does. Clearly, the success of the When We Were Young Festival in 2022 led organizers to say: “what other nostalgic rock sub-genres can we build a festival around? You see, When We Were Young trafficked primarily in emo, screamo, and pop-punk. So if you were a Hot Topic kid who came up in the early 2000s, you couldn’t get out to Vegas fast enough. Now, if you were a…well, also a Hot Topic kid who came up in the early 2000s, you’ll likely be clamoring to get out to Vegas for Sick New World, too. Because let’s face it, emo kids and nu metal kids were most certainly messing around in Hot Topic back in the day.
8newsnow.com
Exclusive: Family of blue heeler dogs found in Las Vegas desert; now rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves. Until someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life. “Mom was filthy babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich...
news3lv.com
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes headlines at Treasure Island
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be headlining the Treasure Island Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11. She joined us to talk about her show and her connection to the Raiders.
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog to Open at Centennial Gateway
The Vegas-born chain is planning its hometown’s fifth location
Fox5 KVVU
New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For 89 years Las Vegas has grown around the building on Stewart Avenue. These days we know it as the Mob Museum, but a film set to premiere in 2023 will feature the landmark’s long history. “This is a great example of historic preservation,...
Las Vegas Pizza Festival: Slices, sociability celebrated by local pizzaiolos
Surely someone has thought it, said it, right? “If heaven doesn’t have pizza and beer, I’m not interested.” Good thing there will be plenty of both Saturday when the Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Drew Robinson speaks on mental health in new Carson Daly special
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Today Show's Carson Daly is the host of a powerful special focused on mental health. It's called 'Mind Matters: Behind the Picture,' where Daly sits down with four Today Show viewers to discuss their mental health journeys. Las Vegas native and mental health consultant...
vegas24seven.com
First 24/7 Bacon Concept in Las Vegas – Bacon Nation – Celebrates Grand Opening
FIRST 24/7 BACON CONCEPT IN LAS VEGAS – BACON NATION – CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING. New Concept at the D Las Vegas on Fremont Street Kicked Off Its Opening with a Bacon-Good Time. Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept, Bacon Nation, is now open! The restaurant celebrated its...
Drive-Thru Pinkbox Doughnuts Appears to Be Planned in Paradise
The new Pinkbox looks to be headed for Paradise and Twain
KDWN
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
news3lv.com
Maximizing your wardrobe with 'Gracious Beauty'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is National Job Action Day, where we celebrate redefining the opportunities in the career world, and a lot of that starts with what you wear to that first interview. Joining us now with some tips to maximize your wardrobe for that first handshake and...
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-construction supervisor discusses why some Las Vegas new-build homes lack quality
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New home construction boomed in the Las Vegas valley in 2021, a former field supervisor reveals why homeowners are discovering problems barely a year in. In the first part of our series homeowners across the valley reported problems they discovered in their new homes built...
Americajr.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12
Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
luxury-houses.net
This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort
9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
International glue shortage affects Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Pandemic-related shortages continue to affect the lives of people who live, work and play in the Las Vegas valley. According to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS), a worldwide glue shortage has led to the cancelation of several drag racing events at The Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Thomas & Friends’-themed truck to make stop in Las Vegas on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of the “Hello Kitty Cafe Truck” and the “Barbie Truck” will bring a new venture to Las Vegas this weekend: A “Thomas & Friends”-themed truck. According to a news release, the “Thomas Truck Tour” will make a...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage going into Thanksgiving
The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Las Vegas locals concerned about turkey shortage …. The clock has been ticking to get the bird and all the Thanksgiving fix-ins. Full story here: https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-locals-concerned-about-turkey-shortage-going-into-thanksgiving/. Advocates call for safety after Nevada...
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control.
Fox5 KVVU
Lotus of Siam opens its 3rd Las Vegas Valley restaurant
Man accused of hitting pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, Las Vegas police say. New film funded by city of Las Vegas will feature historic Mob Museum building. Las Vegas police ask for help identifying person stealing from condo, apartment complex garages. Las Vegas police are looking...
Construction in Las Vegas Medical District to start in early 2023
The City of Las Vegas announced on Twitter that a new project will start next year to help enhance an area in the Las Vegas Medical District.
Comments / 0