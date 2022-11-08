Sick New World Festival is coming to Las Vegas in 2023, and the lineup looks…um…well, it looks sick. Sorry. It just does. Clearly, the success of the When We Were Young Festival in 2022 led organizers to say: “what other nostalgic rock sub-genres can we build a festival around? You see, When We Were Young trafficked primarily in emo, screamo, and pop-punk. So if you were a Hot Topic kid who came up in the early 2000s, you couldn’t get out to Vegas fast enough. Now, if you were a…well, also a Hot Topic kid who came up in the early 2000s, you’ll likely be clamoring to get out to Vegas for Sick New World, too. Because let’s face it, emo kids and nu metal kids were most certainly messing around in Hot Topic back in the day.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO