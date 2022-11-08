ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
FanSided

Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game

Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
