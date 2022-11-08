Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Related
Val Warner among those honored at Leading with Virtue fundraiser
ABC7's own Val Warner was among the honorees at tonight's Leading with Virtue fundraiser in Chicago.
6@6: Casual Caviar and liminal spaces
CHICAGO – It’s an item that’s considered a luxury but there are some are trying to change that distinction when it comes to caviar. There are wine bars that are trying to make it more of a casual food, so that made for an interesting discussion on the topic on the “6@6” on WGN Morning News Wednesday.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rainbow Cone is here to stay
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group: “If the state wants to sell this property, the community must be at the table,” members of the group tweeted.
'Chicago's game': 16-inch softball, created on Near South Side, celebrates 135th anniversary
16-inch softball was created on Chicago's Near South Side and has a hall of fame in Forest Park. It is now celebrating its 135th anniversary.
Law Roach talks new collection with Hervé Léger
Celebrity stylist, image architect, and Chicago native Law Roach is paying homage to archival fashion with his latest collection. He’s worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names from Kerry Washington to Zendaya and Meg the Stallion. He joins us now with more. Meet and Greet. Today from 5...
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
inthrill.com
Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow
Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
Is it a coincidence that every time a hurricane hits the south, the weather in Chicago is perfect?
I have noticed over the last few years that every time a hurricane hits the southern part of the U.S., the weather in Chicago is perfect! Is there a scientific explanation, or is it just a coincidence?. Thanks, Audrey, Chicago (Edgewater) Dear Audrey,. It’s more than a coincidence. Any hurricane...
CHICAGO READER
One of a kind
The 28th Black Harvest Film Festival, hosted at the Gene Siskel Film Center, invites Chicago to experience a rich selection of films devoted to amplifying Black storytelling and promoting the careers of young filmmakers. But this year, the monthlong celebration differs from the previous 27, following the death of beloved cofounder Sergio Mims, who passed away in October at 67. The 2022 festival will serve as a tribute to Mims’s cinematic legacy, featuring an impressive lineup that includes 19 feature films, four short film programs, and more than 15 filmmaker and cast appearances.
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
Thanksgiving Dinner Prep Tips & Tricks
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and if you need a little help preparing your feast, Bill’s Grill has you covered with some prep tips and tricks. Owner, Bill Hazel joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to share some of his top tips. 7307 Forest Ridge Dr....
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Hogwarts coming to Mag Mile with 'Harry Potter: Magic at Play'
CHICAGO (CBS)— Hogwarts is coming to Mag Mile with "Harry Potter: Magic at Play." Experience the magic at Water Tower Place this week for the interactive experience opening on Friday.You'll get to follow Harry's journey to Hogwarts and see four different classrooms.Tickets are around $40 for adults and $30 for kids. You can buy tickets here.
NASCAR announces first ticket sale date for the Chicago Street Race
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced the date that two-day reserve tickets and premium packages for their inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 1st and 2nd can be purchased.
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
we3travel.com
14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago
The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
territorysupply.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near Chicago, Illinois
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Romance undoubtedly fills the Chicago air, but sometimes a romantic getaway from the bustle of city life helps reignite love’s spark. Home to an iconic...
Tickets for First-Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend Go On-Sale on Thursday, Nov. 10
NASCAR announced today that tickets for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Nov. 10. In addition, fans who have subscribed to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails or have already made a deposit will have the opportunity to begin purchasing tickets today.
panoramanow.com
Successful Thriller Dance Held by Mother Diva in Gary Indiana
Last weekend Thriller Dance 2300 (Founder & Executive Director Valencia “Mother Diva’ Dantzler ) a non profit organization which provides resources for Gary Indiana families continuing the legacy of Michael J. Jackson and StageCoach Productions (President/CEO Veteran, Cowboy & Buffalo Soldier Tommy O. Penson Jr.) a non profit organization which provides mentorship for at risk youth teaching them horseback riding and resources for Homeless Veterans, teamed up to produce the 1st Annual Halloween Eve Community Giveback Street Brunch in front of 2300 Jackson st. Michael Jackson’s childhood home.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0