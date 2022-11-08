ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fox News

White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’

The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News

Election Day News and Updates

It's election day in America and we've got updates for you from across the nation. Many races are too close to call, with thousands of voters still waiting in lines to get their ballots casted. Political enthusiasm is surging across the nation, with both parties being quite divided on what the country should be doing.
HuffPost

Election Day 2022 Live Blog: Read The Latest Updates On The Midterms

Voters across the U.S. went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake is control of the House and Senate, along with positions throughout state and local governments nationwide. Several states’ voters are weighing in on major ballot measures dealing with reproductive rights, marijuana, minimum wage and more.
Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022: Everything on the line as Election Day results come in

The midterm elections are finally here, and there's a lot riding on them. Many are expecting a "red wave" and the night to end with Republicans in control of Congress. President Joe Biden's legacy is also on the ballot, as is former President Donald Trump's continued influence over the GOP.
GEORGIA STATE
WGME

Early voting breaks records for midterm elections

WASHINGTON (TND) — More Americans have cast an early vote in this year’s midterm elections than any non-presidential contest as both parties try to pull in as many votes as they can to tilt the balance of Congress in their favor. Over 42 million Americans have cast an...
GEORGIA STATE
Carlsbad Current-Argus

The day after the election

The most difficult column to write, not just for me but for any columnist, is the one written right before an election. It’s likely that the election will be over by the time this column is published. Most of the results, for New Mexico and every other state, will have been decided.
NEW MEXICO STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
POPSUGAR

Your Election Day Voting Plan Now Includes Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is encouraging voters to hit the polls on Election Day with a free doughnut. On Tuesday Nov. 8, all you have to do is visit a Krispy Kreme shop before or after casting your ballot, and you'll receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. "A healthy, vibrant democracy depends...

