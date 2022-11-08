Read full article on original website
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
KSDK
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
Trump undermines election hours before voting closes: ‘Protest, protest, protest’
Former President Donald Trump is spending election day trying to undermine Americans’ trust in the election process on Truth Social. Mr Trump used his social media platform to baselessly insinuate that voter fraud was occurring in several states during the midterm elections and encouraged voters to “protest, protest, protest.”
White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’
The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
Stacey Abrams' Election Day message: 'I intend to be the next governor' of Georgia
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has unequivocally declared her intention to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in an Election Day message. "My name is Stacey Abrams and I intend to be the next governor of the great state of Georgia," Abrams tweeted Tuesday, as voters head to the ballot box.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Election Day News and Updates
It's election day in America and we've got updates for you from across the nation. Many races are too close to call, with thousands of voters still waiting in lines to get their ballots casted. Political enthusiasm is surging across the nation, with both parties being quite divided on what the country should be doing.
Election Day 2022 Live Blog: Read The Latest Updates On The Midterms
Voters across the U.S. went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake is control of the House and Senate, along with positions throughout state and local governments nationwide. Several states’ voters are weighing in on major ballot measures dealing with reproductive rights, marijuana, minimum wage and more.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022: Everything on the line as Election Day results come in
The midterm elections are finally here, and there's a lot riding on them. Many are expecting a "red wave" and the night to end with Republicans in control of Congress. President Joe Biden's legacy is also on the ballot, as is former President Donald Trump's continued influence over the GOP.
Here’s why full results might not be available on election night
As votes are counted on Tuesday, many Americans will buckle in at home to watch the results of key races come in from across the country. But it’s unlikely all races will be called on Tuesday night — and that’s normal. Procedurally, it takes some time for ballots to be counted, especially the large share […]
WGME
Early voting breaks records for midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — More Americans have cast an early vote in this year’s midterm elections than any non-presidential contest as both parties try to pull in as many votes as they can to tilt the balance of Congress in their favor. Over 42 million Americans have cast an...
Over 45 Million Votes Were Cast Before Polls Opened On Election Day
As Americans head to the polls on election day, millions of people have already cast their ballots. According to CNN, more than 45 million people took part in early voting ahead of the midterms this year. That includes people who voted in person and those who mailed in their ballots.
The day after the election
The most difficult column to write, not just for me but for any columnist, is the one written right before an election. It’s likely that the election will be over by the time this column is published. Most of the results, for New Mexico and every other state, will have been decided.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Election Day 2022: When can we expect results?
Who won the election? Will Arizona have a winner?
Vox
We won’t know all the midterm results on election night. That’s normal.
While it’s felt like we’ve been eagerly anticipating the outcome of the midterms for weeks, a good thing to keep in mind on election night is that there’s a lot that we may not know immediately because of how much time it takes to process ballots. That...
Your Election Day Voting Plan Now Includes Free Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is encouraging voters to hit the polls on Election Day with a free doughnut. On Tuesday Nov. 8, all you have to do is visit a Krispy Kreme shop before or after casting your ballot, and you'll receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. "A healthy, vibrant democracy depends...
