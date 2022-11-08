ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
SLIDELL, LA
NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods area Wednesday night, according to a press release. The release said that the shooting happened at the 131000 block of Bishop Morton Drive. After learning of the event at about 9:29 p.m., the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kenner polling location relocated due to bomb threat, police say

KENNER, La. — Officials had to relocate a Kenner polling location after it received a bomb threat. It happened about 10:00 a.m. on Election Day at the polls at Kenner Discovery. Jefferson Parish officials urge voters to cast their ballot at Audubon Elementary located at 200 West Loyola Drive in Kenner.
KENNER, LA
Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
COVINGTON, LA
4 juveniles arrested after 2 armed robberies, police chase

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said they have arrested 4 juveniles after two reported armed robberies and a high-speed chase that ended in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit and arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon before 3 p.m. According to police, the vehicle used by the four suspects...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
Massive fire at Seabrook Harbor destroys yachts

NEW ORLEANS — A three-alarm fire at the Seabrook Harbor and Marine facility in New Orleans left a large part of the facility and several boats badly damaged Sunday morning. The New Orleans Fire Department sent photos that showed flames and badly-damaged boats. Several units responded to the scene...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video

NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
