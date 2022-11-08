Read full article on original website
254 gun arrests made on Bourbon St. alone this year, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Pro-active police patrols are paying off with over 2,000 guns confiscated across the districts so far this year, 254 arrests were made on Bourbon Street alone says New Orleans Police Department Eighth District Commander, Hans Ganthier. Over this past Halloween weekend from Friday, Oct. 28 to...
NOPD searches for two suspects identified in shooting of off-duty officer
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police need your help in finding two suspects wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer last month. Police say the first suspect in the image captured from security cameras is believed to be the shooter. Police also say back on October 12,...
16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell. According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010...
NOPD investigating homicide in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Little Woods area Wednesday night, according to a press release. The release said that the shooting happened at the 131000 block of Bishop Morton Drive. After learning of the event at about 9:29 p.m., the...
Driver killed when stalled SUV struck, bursts into flames at Tchoupitoulas exit
NEW ORLEANS — The driver of a Ford Explorer was killed when their stalled Ford Explorer was struck from behind and burst into flames on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west early Sunday morning. According to the New Orleans Police, the driver's vehicle was stalled in the middle...
Four youths in custody after a string of crimes in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Four juveniles are in police custody after committing a string of crimes that lead to a police chase across the city. Police say the kids committed crimes in three districts before crashing a car in New Orleans East. The man seen on surveillance is a home...
Criminologist says accountability needs to be taken to end crime surge
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News has reported several times about teens being arrested for crimes they allegedly committed. This week alone, there were several crimes involving juveniles. Some experts say it's time accountability is taken. Wednesday, four juveniles were arrested for a string of crimes across the city, including...
Kenner polling location relocated due to bomb threat, police say
KENNER, La. — Officials had to relocate a Kenner polling location after it received a bomb threat. It happened about 10:00 a.m. on Election Day at the polls at Kenner Discovery. Jefferson Parish officials urge voters to cast their ballot at Audubon Elementary located at 200 West Loyola Drive in Kenner.
Two statues missing from New Orleans City Park's Botanical Gardens, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — Two statues were reported missing from City Park's Botanical Gardens, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police did not say which statues were taken or if they were on display or not, but confirmed that they are investigating their disappearance. City Park officials said they...
Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
4 juveniles arrested after 2 armed robberies, police chase
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said they have arrested 4 juveniles after two reported armed robberies and a high-speed chase that ended in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit and arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon before 3 p.m. According to police, the vehicle used by the four suspects...
Suspect wanted for stealing a car in Lakeview that had a baby inside
NEW ORLEANS — The man New Orleans police have been looking for in connection to a vehicle theft that had a baby inside is now identified and an arrest warrant has been issued. Detectives are on the hunt for Diante Allen, 25, for allegedly stealing a truck in Lakeview...
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
Massive fire at Seabrook Harbor destroys yachts
NEW ORLEANS — A three-alarm fire at the Seabrook Harbor and Marine facility in New Orleans left a large part of the facility and several boats badly damaged Sunday morning. The New Orleans Fire Department sent photos that showed flames and badly-damaged boats. Several units responded to the scene...
Pilot seriously injured in a plane crash near Slidell airport, FAA reports
SLIDELL, La. — The pilot of a small, twin-engine plane was seriously injured in a crash in Slidell over the weekend. According to an FAA report entered on November 7, the Beechcraft E90 crashed in a wooded area as it was on approach to Slidell Municipal Airport in Slidell.
Driver arrested in Frenchmen St. crash caught on video
NEW ORLEANS — The dust was still settling Monday outside of Café Negril on Frenchmen Street, where Friday night a car crashed into the parklet outside. “It was pretty crazy,” Jim Croswell who was nearby said. “I don’t know what was going on but the guy seemed pretty angry,”
City adds cleanup crews, plans to open drop off sites to tackle illegal dumping
NEW ORLEANS — Slowly but surely the city of New Orleans is trying to fight its illegal dumping problem with over 200 tons being picked up since mid-year. The trash includes furniture, appliances and those always visible tires that are dumped in various areas around the city, making them eyesores and creating safety hazards.
N.O. says it has demolished 67 abandoned buildings this year - there are thousands left
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Katrina may have happened 17 years ago, but some people still live with daily reminders of the storm. Even after the flood waters drained, one home hasn't been touched, according to the next door neighbor. "We had water about here," Warren Mitchell said as he...
Looking for a flu shot in N.O.? Here is a list of vaccination events
NEW ORLEANS — To help combat this year’s flu season, the New Orleans Health Department has partnered with different organizations and community partners to offer free flu and COVID-19 shots to children and adults. NOHD has been hosting several events and will host two mass vaccination events. On...
