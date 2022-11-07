ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thepostathens.com

League of Women Voters of Athens County defends, advocates for democracy

Despite contentious discussions of politicians and hot-button issues during this year’s election season, the members of the LWV of Athens County remained focused on ensuring eligible voters were educated before the 2022 Midterm Elections. In preparation for the November election, the LWV of Athens County updated and increased the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Weekender Main: Wakanda lives on at the Athena Cinema

This Friday is a lucky day to be a Marvel fan and Ohio University Student. Thanks to OU’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion, Multicultural Center, Black Student Cultural Programming Board, Student Senate and the Office of the President, all three theaters at the Athena Cinema have been rented out for free screenings of Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever” to all who have an Ohio ID.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Seniors in the Honors Tutorial College showcase their passions in their theses

College is a time for making ever-lasting friendships and memories, but it is also a time for students to explore a field they are passionate about. Many students feel the same excitement of their first major class, their first interview and their first job offer. The Honors Tutorial College, or HTC, at Ohio University allows students to further explore their field with expert support.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

ItGirl to ItGirl serves community, mentors young women

Period poverty is real, and Alexis Thomas, as a sophomore studying early childhood education, spends time in inner-city schools seeing the lack of menstrual products available to young girls. While visiting local schools in Athens to spread information about the organization Thomas co-founded at Ohio University this year, ItGirl to...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Wrestling: Ohio eyes redemption in 2022-23 season

The countdown for Ohio Wrestling has concluded, as the athletes are ready to hit the mats for another hard-fought season. Coming off a season where a pair of Ohio wrestlers competed in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio coach Joel Greenlee returns a hungry squad. The combination of youthful energy and veteran experience is a phenomenon that has not been seen for Ohio recently, as its overall program outlook hasn’t been this bright in years.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio looks to continue home success against Pitt

Ohio is doing what it does best: starting out its season strong. The Bobcats have only lost two of their 12 games this season and are undefeated at home. The Bobcats are looking to continue that in a two game series against Pitt this weekend. The Panthers have been a constant on the Bobcats schedule over the past decade, and the Bobcats have dominated.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens Public Transit unveils new electric bus

Athens Public Transit recently unveiled its new electric bus to a charged crowd at the Athens Community Center Wednesday morning. The event attracted dozens, offering an electric-themed playlist of live music, a synchronized dance and free rides on the new bus around the community center’s parking lot. The new...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Soccer: A look back on the 2022 season

Ohio’s season ended on Oct. 30 after a 1-0 loss to Miami in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The first-round exit capped Ohio’s record at 10-7-2 and highlighted its untapped potential. Going into the season, Ohio was the favorite to win the MAC. Ohio went...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Football: Ohio wins The Battle of the Bricks 37-21

OXFORD, Ohio -- Ohio won its fifth straight game on Tuesday, and it was big. The Bobcats got off to a slow start but quickly turned things around, beating Miami 37-21 in Oxford, Ohio. It was another team effort for the Bobcats with big plays on both sides of the ball.
OXFORD, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens Farmers Market moves to new location

The Athens Farmers Market opened for the first time at its new permanent location outside the Athens Community Center on Nov. 2. The market has moved locations a multitude of times during its 50 years in operation, including the parking lot of the Market on State, where it resided right before moving to the community center.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio takes on first-place Ball State

Ohio's (17-9, 11-4 Mid-American Conference) entire regular season has led to this crucial two match series against first-place Ball State (21-6, 13-2 MAC). Because of its strong play throughout conference play, the Bobcats have all but punched their ticket to the MAC tournament. The only question that remains is how many matches the Bobcats will have to play in the MAC tournament, and who they will have to play.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: What to know about Cleveland State

After its loss to Belmont on Monday, Ohio needs to refresh. Ohio almost pulled off an impressive win with a last-minute shot by A.J. Clayton, but Belmont stole the show with a buzzer-beater of its own. Ohio will try to start anew with a game against Cleveland State in The Convo on Saturday.
CLEVELAND, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

