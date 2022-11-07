Read full article on original website
League of Women Voters of Athens County defends, advocates for democracy
Despite contentious discussions of politicians and hot-button issues during this year’s election season, the members of the LWV of Athens County remained focused on ensuring eligible voters were educated before the 2022 Midterm Elections. In preparation for the November election, the LWV of Athens County updated and increased the...
Weekender Main: Wakanda lives on at the Athena Cinema
This Friday is a lucky day to be a Marvel fan and Ohio University Student. Thanks to OU’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion, Multicultural Center, Black Student Cultural Programming Board, Student Senate and the Office of the President, all three theaters at the Athena Cinema have been rented out for free screenings of Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever” to all who have an Ohio ID.
Seniors in the Honors Tutorial College showcase their passions in their theses
College is a time for making ever-lasting friendships and memories, but it is also a time for students to explore a field they are passionate about. Many students feel the same excitement of their first major class, their first interview and their first job offer. The Honors Tutorial College, or HTC, at Ohio University allows students to further explore their field with expert support.
ItGirl to ItGirl serves community, mentors young women
Period poverty is real, and Alexis Thomas, as a sophomore studying early childhood education, spends time in inner-city schools seeing the lack of menstrual products available to young girls. While visiting local schools in Athens to spread information about the organization Thomas co-founded at Ohio University this year, ItGirl to...
Wrestling: Ohio eyes redemption in 2022-23 season
The countdown for Ohio Wrestling has concluded, as the athletes are ready to hit the mats for another hard-fought season. Coming off a season where a pair of Ohio wrestlers competed in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio coach Joel Greenlee returns a hungry squad. The combination of youthful energy and veteran experience is a phenomenon that has not been seen for Ohio recently, as its overall program outlook hasn’t been this bright in years.
Hockey: Ohio looks to continue home success against Pitt
Ohio is doing what it does best: starting out its season strong. The Bobcats have only lost two of their 12 games this season and are undefeated at home. The Bobcats are looking to continue that in a two game series against Pitt this weekend. The Panthers have been a constant on the Bobcats schedule over the past decade, and the Bobcats have dominated.
Athens Public Transit unveils new electric bus
Athens Public Transit recently unveiled its new electric bus to a charged crowd at the Athens Community Center Wednesday morning. The event attracted dozens, offering an electric-themed playlist of live music, a synchronized dance and free rides on the new bus around the community center’s parking lot. The new...
Soccer: A look back on the 2022 season
Ohio’s season ended on Oct. 30 after a 1-0 loss to Miami in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The first-round exit capped Ohio’s record at 10-7-2 and highlighted its untapped potential. Going into the season, Ohio was the favorite to win the MAC. Ohio went...
Football: Ohio wins The Battle of the Bricks 37-21
OXFORD, Ohio -- Ohio won its fifth straight game on Tuesday, and it was big. The Bobcats got off to a slow start but quickly turned things around, beating Miami 37-21 in Oxford, Ohio. It was another team effort for the Bobcats with big plays on both sides of the ball.
Athens Farmers Market moves to new location
The Athens Farmers Market opened for the first time at its new permanent location outside the Athens Community Center on Nov. 2. The market has moved locations a multitude of times during its 50 years in operation, including the parking lot of the Market on State, where it resided right before moving to the community center.
Volleyball: Ohio takes on first-place Ball State
Ohio's (17-9, 11-4 Mid-American Conference) entire regular season has led to this crucial two match series against first-place Ball State (21-6, 13-2 MAC). Because of its strong play throughout conference play, the Bobcats have all but punched their ticket to the MAC tournament. The only question that remains is how many matches the Bobcats will have to play in the MAC tournament, and who they will have to play.
Men's Basketball: What to know about Cleveland State
After its loss to Belmont on Monday, Ohio needs to refresh. Ohio almost pulled off an impressive win with a last-minute shot by A.J. Clayton, but Belmont stole the show with a buzzer-beater of its own. Ohio will try to start anew with a game against Cleveland State in The Convo on Saturday.
Women's Basketball: Caitlyn Kroll plays her first game in over a year in Ohio's loss
It was a long road for Caitlyn Kroll to get back on the basketball court. After COVID-19 limited her ability to play at the end of the 2020-21 season, and an injury kept her out of the entire 2021-22 season, Kroll had been away from the Bobcats for a very long time.
Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
