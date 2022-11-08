ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Q 105.7

Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76

Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
Newsweek

Giant Dog Demanding Owner Catches Her During 'Trust Fall' Delights Viewers

A dog displaying some unusual behavior in South Australia has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views. In the video, posted to the page @harrietandwilson, Harriet the Scottish deerhound can be seen sitting on her owner's lap on the bed with her back turned. As her owner moves their laptop out of the way, Harriet falls backwards in what looks like a "trust fall."
NME

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022

Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
People

Pat and Samantha McAfee Expecting 'Double Rainbow' Baby: 'Happy and Blessed'

In an emotional joint Instagram post, the sports analyst and his wife opened up about their journey to conceiving their first baby Pat and Samantha McAfee will welcome their first baby after a difficult road to parenthood. The ESPN sports analyst and his wife are expecting their first baby together in May, they revealed in an emotional joint Instagram post on Wednesday. "For those of you who haven't followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies, I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding,...
Stereogum

Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

Rick Ross owns a lot of apparel. Does he own too much apparel? Some people think so. Rick Ross is not one of those people. On Monday, the Twitter account for hip-hop magazine XXL recirculated an Instagram video of Ross showing off piles and piles of clothing and shoes in his Miami mansion. “I’m trying to organize some of this shit. Man, I got this shit spilling out every goddamn way,” Ross announces in the video. “Should Rozay have a damn yard sale?” Later in the clip, he assures listeners, “This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss shit going on.”
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK

Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”. The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.

