The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects Chiefs to be in a dogfight for AFC’s top seed
The AFC conference standings are already tight at the top.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died
The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman dies – dead at 66
Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman has died at the age of 66, the sports world learned on Wednesday. Hickman was well known for his hosting stints on various cable as well as local channels. He was one of the original four anchors for CNN’s sports department, along with Nick Charles, Van Earl Wright and Jerome Jurenovich. Hickman and Charles were well known for co-hosting “CNN Sports Tonight.”
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
Odds released for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next team — who's the favorite?
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are heating up. Beckham is expected to be cleared to play by the end of the week, according to Jay Glazer. That means he is getting closer to signing with a team. Beckham has been taking his time while rehabbing, patiently waiting to see how...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 10-Word Response To Pete Carroll
Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took what appeared to be a shot at Russell Wilson. According to Carroll, current Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has worn a wristband this year to help streamline the play-calling process. He suggested that Wilson never wanted to wear one. “If...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring
While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick
It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
