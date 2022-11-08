ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died

The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman dies – dead at 66

Veteran sports anchor Fred Hickman has died at the age of 66, the sports world learned on Wednesday. Hickman was well known for his hosting stints on various cable as well as local channels. He was one of the original four anchors for CNN’s sports department, along with Nick Charles, Van Earl Wright and Jerome Jurenovich. Hickman and Charles were well known for co-hosting “CNN Sports Tonight.”
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 10-Word Response To Pete Carroll

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took what appeared to be a shot at Russell Wilson. According to Carroll, current Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has worn a wristband this year to help streamline the play-calling process. He suggested that Wilson never wanted to wear one. “If...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring

While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick

It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
TAMPA, FL

