Game of Thrones spent several years as a frontrunner for numerous acting awards, with its all-star casting often taking home gold on an annual basis. Prequel series House of the Dragon could do the same, but fans have been wondering how the various actors on the show would be categorized. Given the ensemble nature of the cast, and the fact that some actors only played their roles for half the season, it was difficult to predict which performers would run as leads and which would run as supporting players. Now, a few weeks after the show's Season 1 finale, we know how HBO will choose to submit its stars.

2 DAYS AGO