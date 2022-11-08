Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
tvinsider.com
Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98
Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
CNET
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
ComicBook
HBO Submits 12 House of the Dragon Actors for Awards Consideration
Game of Thrones spent several years as a frontrunner for numerous acting awards, with its all-star casting often taking home gold on an annual basis. Prequel series House of the Dragon could do the same, but fans have been wondering how the various actors on the show would be categorized. Given the ensemble nature of the cast, and the fact that some actors only played their roles for half the season, it was difficult to predict which performers would run as leads and which would run as supporting players. Now, a few weeks after the show's Season 1 finale, we know how HBO will choose to submit its stars.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale': Has Hulu Series Been Renewed for Season 6?
The end credits may have only just rolled on The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, but viewers are already eager for the world of Margaret Atwood's novel to expand with new episodes. Following a nail-biting season that was marked with rising tensions between Gilead and the United States and an effort to reunite June with her daughter Hannah, the heartbreaking Season 5 finale has left fans with plenty of questions, including one prominent question: has Hulu renewed The Handmaid's Tale for Season 6? Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 finale, "Safe."
‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed
It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...
House of the Dragon director says series ‘swapped out’ actor without viewers realising
House of the Dragon tricked viewers with an actor switch-up that nobody seemed to notice.The finale of the Game of Thrones prequel series aired on HBO and Sky Atlantic last month.Upon the episode’s broadcast, viewers did not seem to notice that one of the characters was played by a different actor entirely.The detail was revealed by director Greg Yaitanes who, during a podcast interview, said the producers had to improvise when actor Elliot Tittensor got Covid-19 while they were filming the episode.Elliot appeared in the show alongside his twin brother Luke, as members of the kingsguard Sers Arryk and...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Connie Britton TV shows and movies, ranked
Connie Britton’s career has spanned two and a half decades, beginning with her first role in the 1995 indie comedy The Brothers McCullen. From major theatrical releases to indie films and acclaimed television shows, the veteran actress has done it all. Some of her iconic roles such as Tami...
ComicBook
Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released
Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty on Pete’s ‘Dumb Death’ & Collab With Mathew Baynton
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 7, “Dumb Deaths.”]. Ghosts continues to keep the waterworks going as the CBS comedy delivers another emotional, yet silly, episode surrounding everyone’s favorite speared Pinecone Troop leader, Pete (Richie Moriarty). The sunshine-like personality of the Woodstone...
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
tvinsider.com
‘Dahmer’ EP Ryan Murphy on the Netflix Series’ Popularity: ‘People Are Looking to Find a Place to Put Their Anxiety’
The intense real-life subject matter of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn’t detracted folks from tuning into the show. Netflix’s 10-episode drama has accumulated over 500 million hours in views and has been seen in at least 56 million homes since it debuted in September. However, at least once cast member, Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under, Step Brothers), who plays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s father, Lionel Dahmer, had reservations about joining the series.
Good Night, and Good Luck Series from George Clooney in Development at AMC
Good Night, and Good Luck is getting the TV treatment. George Clooney's 2005 film is being adapted for television by AMC from the script written by Clooney and Grant Heslov. The series will reportedly consist of six episodes. Jonathan Glatzer (Better Call Saul, Succession) will serve as showrunner of the series, and he will also executive produce alongside Clooney, Heslov, Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner, Haley Jones, Jeff Skoll, and Miura Kite.
Comments / 0