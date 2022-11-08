An Apex Legends hacker did everything they could to win. However, even with them using an aimbot and teaming with someone in the game, they still couldn’t win. Some players are bent on winning games no matter what it takes. From having their friends snipe their game and try to team with them to utilizing cheat software, a game like Apex Legends is no stranger to those trying to earn some ill-gotten wins.

