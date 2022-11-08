Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Fnatic reportedly parting ways with LoL head coach YamatoCannon
Fnatic are reportedly parting ways with League of Legends head coach Jakob ‘YamatoCannon’ Mebdi and will promote its academy team coach, Gonçalo ‘Crusher’ Pinto Brandão, to the position. A major shakeup may be coming to the coaching staff of one of the biggest European...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 doubles player count record of original game in just one month
Overwatch 2 has been a raging success in Blizzard’s eyes, with player numbers far exceeding records set by the original game in the first month. More than 35 million players tried the free-to-play shooter, and they expect the community to grow. The fever surrounding Overwatch 2’s launch is still...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand answers as unbalanced ranked matchmaking issues persist
Overwatch 2’s ranked matchmaking continues to place Bronze players in higher ELO games, and Blizzard’s silence has fans wanting answers. Since Overwatch 2’s launch, there have been a number of major ranked issues with the new competitive mode causing all sorts of whacky matchmaking, resulting in uneven matches.
dexerto.com
Team Liquid part ways with Valorant duo ScreaM and Nivera
Team Liquid have announced that the organization is parting ways with Valorant players Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom. The brother duo of ScreaM and Nivera are taking their talents elsewhere for the 2023 Valorant season. ScreaM had been part of Liquid since August 2020, when the North American organization signed the fish123 lineup, with Nivera joining the team only a year later, after retiring from CS:GO.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player gets demoted in rank after winning 21 competitive games in a row
An Overwatch 2 player was left absolutely flabbergasted after going on an amazing 21-game win streak only to be deranked. Overwatch 2’s new competitive ladder system has left a lot to be desired with players placing lower than their skill in OW1 suggests, prompting widespread criticism of the changes.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players think Gold PokeStops could finally solve big problem
Pokemon Go players in rural areas don’t have the same experience as those in the inner cities, with limited PokeStop and Gym opportunities. However, this simple change using Gold PokeStops might be the answer. Gold PokeStops work in a very similar way to the originals, though they are different...
dexerto.com
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
dotesports.com
Riot’s president of esports knows fans aren’t happy with League’s current Worlds format, says there are a lot of ‘meaningless’ matches
It’s only been a few days since League of Legends fans witnessed one of the greatest finals in World Championship history, but many people are already looking toward the tournament’s future. In an in-depth interview with Travis Gafford, Riot Games’ president of esports John Needham talked about the...
dotesports.com
YamatoCannon reportedly out at Fnatic after 2 seasons with LEC team
Fnatic’s head League of Legends coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi is reportedly moving on from the organization after two seasons. Fnatic is set to promote and sign replacement coaches at both the LEC and ERL levels for the 2023 season, leaving YamatoCannon on the market, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
dexerto.com
WoW players call for Blizzard to remove “outdated” heirloom feature
World of Warcraft players are demanding Blizzard remove or reinvent heirlooms, with many calling the process convoluted and “outdated.”. Many World of Warcraft players know heirlooms are powerful pieces of gear that can only be bought and conveniently scale with a player’s level. However, upgrading WoW heirlooms can...
dexerto.com
Shroud “disappointed” with CoD’s new DMZ mode, claims it doesn’t “come close to Tarkov”
Resident FPS phenom and Twitch mega-star shroud wasn’t all too pleased with his first session in Call of Duty’s new DMZ game mode in Warzone 2. Not only was his experience held back by various glitches, but the overall premise left a lot to be desired from the Escape From Tarkov fanatic seeking a similar challenge.
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players hitting max level instantly with XP boost trick
WoW Dragonflight players are utilizing the copious amounts of XP boosts currently available to hit the maximum level at record speeds. WoW Dragonflight’s pre-patch event is live, bringing the first batch of big changes to the long-running MMORPG. In the first part of the pre-patch, developer Blizzard Entertainment unleashed...
dexerto.com
Best cards in Marvel Snap Pool 2: Hobgoblin, The Infinaut, Killmonger, more
Best cards in Marvel Snap Pool 2 include some meta-defining cards like Hobgoblin, The Infunaut, Kilmonger, and a few more that will help you climb the ranked ladder with ease. Marvel Snap Pool 2 may be the smallest collection of cards to unlock at just 25 cards in total, but it includes some of the most powerful and crucial to building a solid deck.
dotesports.com
Is Stewie2k eyeing an NA VCT Challengers run in 2023?
When one of North American CS:GO’s greats in Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip stepped back from competition this past summer, many anticipated that he would spend some more time playing VALORANT after stepping into full-time content creation. Since this transition, Stewie has gone all in on VALORANT, leaving behind...
dexerto.com
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more
Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4. The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers...
dexerto.com
Best S0-14 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
Modern Warfare 2’s S0-14 battle rifle is a powerful weapon with great fire rates and an above-average range, but it also has terrible recoil control which can greatly impact its success. We’ve got the best loadout to get rid of those negatives and leave you dominating the battlefield.
dexerto.com
“Pathetic” Apex Legends hacker accidentally killed teammate and got wrecked
An Apex Legends hacker did everything they could to win. However, even with them using an aimbot and teaming with someone in the game, they still couldn’t win. Some players are bent on winning games no matter what it takes. From having their friends snipe their game and try to team with them to utilizing cheat software, a game like Apex Legends is no stranger to those trying to earn some ill-gotten wins.
FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory Upgrade Path Detailed
FIFA 23 World Cup Path to Glory upgrade path has been outlined by EA Sports in a recent loading screen added to Ultimate Team. World Cup Path to Glory is the first Ultimate Team promotion coming in the FIFA 23 World Cup update. The promotion will highlight a player from each nation completing in the 2022 World Cup outside of Qatar, the host nation, because there are no players representing the country in the game. Path to Glory cards will operate like live items similar to Road to the Final.
dexerto.com
Best Skills to unlock early in God of War Ragnarok
While every Skill is valuable in its own right in God of War Ragnarok, some are more crucial than others early on. Here are the essential picks we recommend you unlock as early as possible. Much like the 2018 reboot, Ragnarok gives Kratos a vast assortment of Skills to unlock...
cryptoglobe.com
Upland and FIFA Officially Launch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Experience in The Upland Metaverse
PALO ALTO, California, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire. – FIFA and Upland have agreed to a multi-year partnership, starting with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. – — The first of its kind partnership allows football fans from around the world to get a better understanding of Web3 and how to enjoy and benefit from a gamified metaverse experience.
