Stephen A. Smith argues the Nets are trying to 'emasculate' Kyrie Irving with conditions for return
Following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for what the team called a “failure to disavow antisemitism,” the organization reportedly delivered to Irving a list of six tasks he must complete before a return to the court can be considered. One of those conditions was...
New York Post
Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center
Suspending Kyrie Irving did not rid the Nets of controversy and external anger. Outside Barclays Center before the Nets hosted the Knicks on Wednesday night were several dozen members of a Black Hebrew Israelite group based in The Bronx, peacefully protesting Irving’s suspension. “We’re expressing our support of Kyrie...
TMZ.com
Julius Erving Says Kyrie Irving Won't Lose NBA Career Over Controversy
Kyrie Irving will not lose his NBA career over his most recent controversy ... so says Julius Erving -- who tells TMZ Sports there's just no way teams won't give him another chance. "The owners are greedy," Dr. J said out at LAX this weekend. "He's going to end up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
SB Nation
The Sacramento Kings were robbed again by another blown call from the officials
NBA officials have long been known to miss a call or ten during a game. Yes, the NBA may be the most difficult sport to officiate, but some calls are so egregious that you can't justify missing them. Watching and covering the Rockets for many years, I know firsthand about...
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
NBA Executive Reveals Kyrie Irving’s Next Possible Team
NBA headlines have been dominated by Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets the last few days and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. What is occurring between the two sides is unprecedented stuff and garnering a ton of attention. Irving is currently suspended for at least five games...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
Howard Stern Calls Kyrie Irving a 'Douchebag' and 'F--king Moron'
Howard Stern went off on Kyrie Irving.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare
Detroit Pistons made huge draft mistakes. The Pistons didn't want to draft Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in the 2003 NBA draft.
SB Nation
Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?
Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
This Hawks-Warriors Trade Features Onyeka Onkongwu
In a number of ways, the NBA draft is a guessing game. In the most obvious sense, selecting a player requires some guessing. Yes, some prospects make an obvious case. Other times, it’s not as clear. That’s exactly why plenty of teams have lived to regret a decision they made in the draft.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Brooklyn Nets head coaching decision
The Brooklyn Nets are constantly in the news on and off the court. They have Ben Simmons, who is making lots of money with barely any production over the past year or two. That pales in comparison though to Kyrie Irving, who is currently suspended for promoting an antisemitic film.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Call the Utah Jazz a fluke at your own peril
The Utah Jazz are good. Very good. Expectation-shattering good. Mind-bogglingly good. So good that if you’re one of the four people who actually believed this team would be good at the start of the season, you probably also just won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot. You’re that rare; you also might be a genius.
A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA
James Worthy admits to being scared living alone as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers. The post A Scared James Worthy Won His Unexpected Fight In His Home When He First Moved to LA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
Major Update On Kyrie Irving's Relationship With Nike
Nike had previously suspended its relationship with Irving and canceled the release of his upcoming signature shoe.
