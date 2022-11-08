ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TMZ.com

Julius Erving Says Kyrie Irving Won't Lose NBA Career Over Controversy

Kyrie Irving will not lose his NBA career over his most recent controversy ... so says Julius Erving -- who tells TMZ Sports there's just no way teams won't give him another chance. "The owners are greedy," Dr. J said out at LAX this weekend. "He's going to end up...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SB Nation

Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?

Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Warriors Trade Features Onyeka Onkongwu

In a number of ways, the NBA draft is a guessing game. In the most obvious sense, selecting a player requires some guessing. Yes, some prospects make an obvious case. Other times, it’s not as clear. That’s exactly why plenty of teams have lived to regret a decision they made in the draft.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Brooklyn Nets head coaching decision

The Brooklyn Nets are constantly in the news on and off the court. They have Ben Simmons, who is making lots of money with barely any production over the past year or two. That pales in comparison though to Kyrie Irving, who is currently suspended for promoting an antisemitic film.
BROOKLYN, NY
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Call the Utah Jazz a fluke at your own peril

The Utah Jazz are good. Very good. Expectation-shattering good. Mind-bogglingly good. So good that if you’re one of the four people who actually believed this team would be good at the start of the season, you probably also just won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot. You’re that rare; you also might be a genius.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain

SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
LOS ANGELES, CA

