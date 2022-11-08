ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Man Does “Light Painting” and It Is Genuinely Astonishing

By Shawna Davis
 2 days ago

How? Just how!?

Everyone has a talent, but there are some people who possess a talent so unique and remarkable, that it’s quite unexplainable. And thanks to social media, we get to see a lot of these people showcase their quirky talents on a regular basis.

This is exactly the case with TikTok content creator and artist @darius_twin . This light painting artist is able to create art using light and we’re stunned by his unique ability to do so! Check out one of his most recent paintings of the Batmobile below!

We’ve never seen anything like this before! Given how it appears that he only uses some type of laser light to create the art , we’re amazed and have so many questions regarding exactly how he dos this! We can’t even draw the Batmobile using a pencil, let alone using beams of light! And may we add, we love his use of details!

As expected, his followers and viewers in the comment section were just as enthused and impressed with his sensational art as we are and not only commented their own thoughts about how cool this piece is but commented their own requests ranging from Jim Morrison of the Rock band “The Doors” and different Anime characters.

We’re tuned in and can’t wait to see what he creates next.

