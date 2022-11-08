ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tyla

The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023

40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
KTLA

These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023

As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
Tyla

The top 10 baby names parents most regret

Picking a name for your newborn baby can be a difficult one for parents and will often bring a lot of deliberation. Sometimes parents may regret that name choice in later life, but we now know what names are in fact changed the most frequent. Name consultant (yes, it's a...
GMA

Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered

When Lauren and Chris Meehan were getting ready to meet their twin daughters earlier this month, they were in for a pleasant surprise ahead of their babies' arrival at HCA Healthcare's Rose Medical Center in Denver. "We were in the [operating room] with two teams of doctors and two teams...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
SheKnows

These ‘Nickname’ Baby Names Are Adorable in Their Own Right

Long and elegant names are beautiful and all, but nickname baby names — i.e., baby names that are traditionally shortened versions of those aforementioned long, elegant names — are hot right now. After all, most people with long names end up using their nickname anyway, so why go through the inevitable confusion of essentially giving your kid two first names: their “legal” one and the one they actually go by? You could just cut right to the chase (and save your child a headache or two in the years to come) by giving them the condensed version right off the...
WeHaveKids

You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old

Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
intheknow.com

Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage

This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
