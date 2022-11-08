COLORADO HAS VOTED! And obviously things did not go the way I wanted them to. I was at Heidi's Not Victory party last night as she took to the stage and conceded this election, but not the state, to Jared Polis. It was sad, but I weirdly felt sense of relief knowing that I don't have to worry about trying to save Colorado, now I can just sit back and comment on its demise. It's so much easier to be in the permanent minority party than it is to solve problems. It also answered the question of whether or not I will retire here so that's good. Lots of positives for me from last night. For our state? Not so much.

