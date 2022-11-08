Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole Continues Path Towards Florida
Watches and warnings are in effect in Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the state. Boca Raton is among the cities under a hurricane warning as the storm is about 200 miles from West Palm Beach. Nicole has sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and is moving...
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Indian River Drive Closed As Crews Clear Debris, Parts Of Road Wash Away
Tropical Storm Nicole has largely passed by our area but has left debris, downed power lines, and flooding throughout South Florida. In St. Lucie County, crews are working to clear debris and power lines from Indian River Drive, where parts of the road have washed away, according to the sheriff's office.
Wed Blog: Welcome to Deep Blue Colorado! Plan Accordingly.
COLORADO HAS VOTED! And obviously things did not go the way I wanted them to. I was at Heidi's Not Victory party last night as she took to the stage and conceded this election, but not the state, to Jared Polis. It was sad, but I weirdly felt sense of relief knowing that I don't have to worry about trying to save Colorado, now I can just sit back and comment on its demise. It's so much easier to be in the permanent minority party than it is to solve problems. It also answered the question of whether or not I will retire here so that's good. Lots of positives for me from last night. For our state? Not so much.
Jim Pillen Declares Victory in Nebraska Gubernatorial Election
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska has a new Governor-elect in Republican Jim Pillen. Just before 10:00 Tuesday night, Pillen declared victory in the Nebraska gubernatorial race against Democrat Carol Blood. "Nebraska voters spoke with one voice tonight for less government, less mandates, less taxes, and in favor of commonsense, business leadership," said Pillen. "I want to thank the countless supporters across the state who made this victory possible tonight. Tomorrow, we begin again the work of making Nebraska the greatest place in the world to work and raise a family."
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
Brinks becomes first female state Senate majority leader
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During a Democratic caucus in Lansing today, State Sen. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was officially named Michigan's first female Senate majority leader. The Democratic party has taken control of both the state House and Senate for the first time since 1984. Read the full story...
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Jeff Angelo: Shrinkflation Comes To Your Thanksgiving Table
UCLA Professor Christopher Tang joins Jeff to describe how "shrinkflation" is going to impact your Thanksgiving budget this year. Jeff, super producer Mike, and Iowans then discuss what items they "must" have at their Thanksgiving feast. What items are "must haves" for you at any Thanksgiving meal?
Iowa Secretary of State Calls For Audit Of Ballots in two counties
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount of votes in a pair of Iowa counties. Pate wants County Auditors in Des Moines and Warren counties to have an emergency meeting with their Boards of Supervisors and proceed with administrative recounts of the affected precincts so Iowans can know the unofficial vote totals of the 2022 General Election.
Nebraska, Iowa Latest Midterm Election Summary
In the Nebraska House of Representatives, Republican Don Bacon wins a fourth term serving the 2nd Congressional District, with 52 per cent of the vote. Democratic challenger Tony Vargas has 48 per cent of the vote. In the Nebraska First Congressional District, Republican Mike Flood, already in the House filling...
RHODE ISLAND ELECTION RESULTS 2022
Listen to our Live Election Coverage on iHeartRadio.
Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Army National Guard
Here is Renee's conversation with Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Major for the Army National Guard for Veteran's Day!. Big Y World Class Market extends our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends, neighbors, and customers who have bravely and honorably served our country in the armed forces. We honor and salute your selfless sacrifice to keep our nation free. From all of us at Big Y, thank you for your service!
Mass. Votes 'Yes' On "Millionaire's Tax" Question 1
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The AP has called Question 1 in Massachusetts, paving the way for an additional 4% state income tax on annual income greater than $1 million. With 95% of the votes counted, it was the tightest ballot question approval in this cycle, approved with about 52% voters in favor so far.
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
