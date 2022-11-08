ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BenQ Debuts New 27-inch 240Hz Mobiuz FreeSync Gaming Monitors

By Brandon Hill
 2 days ago

BenQ just announced two additions to its Morbiuz family of gaming monitors, and they look like feature-packed entries that should be appealing to eSports enthusiasts. Both monitors feature a 27-inch IPS panel, and they are the first from BenQ to support a fast 240 Hz refresh rate.

The EX270M features a Full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with a 1ms response time. BenQ is pushing a 400 nits (peak) panel here, with HDR10 support and a native contrast ratio of 1,000:1, which is kind of so-so for an IPS panel. In addition, the company says that the EX270M features an 8-bit display (16.7 million colors) with 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

The second monitor announced today is the EX270QM, which sports a higher QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. Whereas the EX270M uses a traditional LED backlight, the EX270QM supports local dimming. Interestingly, despite the local dimming, the rated contrast remains unchanged at 1,000:1. However, typical brightness is 400 nits, while peak HDR brightness extends to 600 nits. You’ll also find a 1ms gray-to-gray response time, HDR10 support and DisplayHDR 600 certification. The EX270QM also meets 98 percent of the P3 color gamut, according to BenQ.

(Image credit: BenQ)

As these are gaming monitors at heart, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Adaptive-Sync support is included, although there’s no word on Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Both monitors support HDMI 2.1 (two ports), DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-B (upstream) and two USB 3.0 Type-A (downstream).

BenQ is known for putting punchy audio systems in its gaming monitors, and that’s no different here. Each monitor has a 2.1-channel audio setup with two treVolo 2-watt speakers and a 5-watt subwoofer. If you prefer to keep your tunes to yourself, there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack to support the best gaming headsets .

We should also mention that both monitors support 100mm of height adjustment, tilt (from -5 to 15 degrees) and 15 degrees of swivel.

The BenQ EX270M is available directly from the manufacturer with a price tag of $399, while the EX270QM doubles that price to $799. Additionally, the monitors come from the factory with a 3-year limited warranty. Stay tuned for a full review of these new entries from BenQ as we find out if they earn a spot among the best gaming monitors on the market.

