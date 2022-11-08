ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
TULSA, OK
360grandlake.com

Escape to Thousand Oaks Resort and Unwind at Oklahoma’s Most Relaxing Resort

Work, family, meetings, housework, emails, carpool …. When the daily hustle and bustle of life starts to get overwhelming, sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax. Whether your idea of relaxation is strolling through woodland trails, playing a pick-up game of basketball, soaking in a hot tub,...
LANGLEY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Dr. Chris Chenoweth Purchases Vision Source of Sapulpa

Dr. Chris Chenoweth, OD, has purchased Vision Source Sapulpa from Drs. Larry Higgs and Dennis Morris. The optometry office, at 17 South Oak Street, is now part of Chenoweth Eye Center. (Its other office is in Ponca City.) Chenoweth, originally from the Oklahoma City area, is a graduate of Central...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure

An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa Police Urge Residents To Stay Alert Amid The Holiday Season

The holiday season has arrived which means more people are spending time out shopping, and police say that can lead to an increase in crime. The Sapulpa Police Department says it wants the public to be more active in protecting themselves. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

More Than 900 Tulsa Students Attend 'Build My Future Career' Fair

More than 900 high school students from across the Tulsa metro area put down their pencils and picked up construction tools at the Build my Future Career Fair at the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus. Over 30 vendors were in attendance and allowed students to test their skills in various hands-on...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police

While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK

