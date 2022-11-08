Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
News On 6
Good Life List: Expressing Gratitude For Veterans Facing Food Insecurity
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mia Fleming is focusing on stories around gratitude all month long on the "Good Life List." Just days before we celebrate Veteran's Day we're saying thanks to those helping veterans facing the serious issue of food insecurity.
A look at the impact of inflation on Tulsa area restaurants
Local restaurant owners are struggling under the weight of inflation as they try to run their businesses, keep prices reasonable, and make money.
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
360grandlake.com
Escape to Thousand Oaks Resort and Unwind at Oklahoma’s Most Relaxing Resort
Work, family, meetings, housework, emails, carpool …. When the daily hustle and bustle of life starts to get overwhelming, sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax. Whether your idea of relaxation is strolling through woodland trails, playing a pick-up game of basketball, soaking in a hot tub,...
sapulpatimes.com
Dr. Chris Chenoweth Purchases Vision Source of Sapulpa
Dr. Chris Chenoweth, OD, has purchased Vision Source Sapulpa from Drs. Larry Higgs and Dennis Morris. The optometry office, at 17 South Oak Street, is now part of Chenoweth Eye Center. (Its other office is in Ponca City.) Chenoweth, originally from the Oklahoma City area, is a graduate of Central...
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
News On 6
Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure
An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
News On 6
Sapulpa Police Urge Residents To Stay Alert Amid The Holiday Season
The holiday season has arrived which means more people are spending time out shopping, and police say that can lead to an increase in crime. The Sapulpa Police Department says it wants the public to be more active in protecting themselves. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
News On 6
More Than 900 Tulsa Students Attend 'Build My Future Career' Fair
More than 900 high school students from across the Tulsa metro area put down their pencils and picked up construction tools at the Build my Future Career Fair at the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus. Over 30 vendors were in attendance and allowed students to test their skills in various hands-on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police
While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
Comments / 0