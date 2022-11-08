Read full article on original website
Good Life List: Expressing Gratitude For Veterans Facing Food Insecurity
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mia Fleming is focusing on stories around gratitude all month long on the "Good Life List." Just days before we celebrate Veteran's Day we're saying thanks to those helping veterans facing the serious issue of food insecurity.
News On 6
Former Employees Discuss Ahha's Sudden Closure
An art center in downtown Tulsa that's been around for 6 decades unexpectedly shut its doors last week and lots of people want to know why. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors unexpectedly last week leaving artists and employees without work and people here with a lot of questions. A closed sign on the front doors greets ahha Tulsa visitors. Employees and visitors were given no notice. People are posting on social media about it, including this comment.
News On 6
More Than 900 Tulsa Students Attend 'Build My Future Career' Fair
More than 900 high school students from across the Tulsa metro area put down their pencils and picked up construction tools at the Build my Future Career Fair at the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus. Over 30 vendors were in attendance and allowed students to test their skills in various hands-on...
News On 6
Sapulpa Police Urge Residents To Stay Alert Amid The Holiday Season
The holiday season has arrived which means more people are spending time out shopping, and police say that can lead to an increase in crime. The Sapulpa Police Department says it wants the public to be more active in protecting themselves. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Police Department To Establish Mounted Patrol Unit
The Broken Arrow City Council recently gave approval to the Broken Arrow Police Department to establish a mounted patrol unit at it most recent meeting. This means that Broken Arrow residents will see officers on duty on horseback from time to time. Broken Arrow got inspiration from other cities and...
News On 6
Former Tulsa Fire Captain Sentenced For 2 Bank Robberies
A former Tulsa Fire Captain will spend more than four years in prison after robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown pleaded guilty to robbing the banks in Skiatook and Sperry in 2020. A year after he was charged, authorities learned Brown was potentially kidnapped from his...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Recognizes Local Businesses
The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce says the city keeps booming and the future looks bright. The more Broken Arrow grows, the better it is for people who live here. They’ll have more shops to visit and more places to go. Steve Easley was given an award at Thursday's...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Public Schools Hires Retired Police Officers To Work Security For The District
Broken Arrow Public Schools is changing the way it's keeping students and staff safe while they are at school. While security is a fairly common sight at schools, Broken Arrow Public Schools has primarily employed the services of off-duty police officers to act as security. Now, Broken Arrow Public Schools...
News On 6
Voters Decide On Several Propositions Across Green Country
Voters Across Green Country decided on some local propositions on Tuesday. Voters in Collinsville approved a half-cent sales tax to go toward public safety and law enforcement. The city's police and fire chiefs have said that they want to finance new buildings to keep up with growth in the city.
News On 6
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting, Killing 13-Year-Old
A Tulsa man pleads guilty to shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy during an argument. On December 22 last year, Christian Harrison and the victim's older brother got into an argument at Parkview Terrace apartments. The brother left and came back with his 13-year-old brother and another teenager to continue...
News On 6
Man Dead After Deputy-Involved Shooting Near The Port Of Catoosa; OSBI Investigating
Authorities in Rogers County say a man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting near the Port of Catoosa on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, it started after deputies received a call about an employee who had barricaded themselves inside a Valmont Utility building near the intersection of Oklahoma 266 and Alliance Drive in Catoosa. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene around 4 a.m., the employee made threats against law enforcement. Deputies say they put gas inside the building after about two hours, but then the suspect began shooting at deputies with a nail gun. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.
