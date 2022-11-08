Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
ffnews.com
Cyber Insurtech BOXX Insurance Acquires Palo Alto-based Cyber Threat Intelligence Company Templarbit
Toronto-based global cyber insurtech, BOXX Insurance, today announced the acquisition of Templarbit, a cyber threat intelligence platform that makes it simpler for businesses to stay ahead of digital threats. With teams in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, Templarbit was founded by Bjoern Zinssmeister in 2017. Templarbit has built state of...
CNBC
FTX's token plunges 80% on liquidity concerns, wiping out over $2 billion in value
FTT, the token native to FTX, lost most of its value on Tuesday, after rival Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, announced plans to acquire the company. The coin fell from about $22 on Monday to below $5, wiping out more than $2 billion in a day. FTT, the token...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
ffnews.com
BankiFi and MX Partner to Enable Data Sharing and Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions
BankiFi, a leading provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, a leader in open finance, to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to bring account connectivity and data access to a robust suite of banking solutions tailored to the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses (SMB).
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
ffnews.com
Percayso Inform Partners with Shift Technology to Deliver Enhanced Solutions for Insurance Providers
Insurance data intelligence provider, Percayso Inform, and Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimisation solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the two organisations have entered a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced fraud detection solutions for insurance providers. The Shift product suite uses Artificial Intelligence to enable insurers to automate and optimise decisions from underwriting to claims, resulting in superior customer experiences, increased operational efficiency, and reduced costs.
bitcoinist.com
Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry
Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
ffnews.com
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Funding
TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, bringing the raise to $130 million in total. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, and others. The expansion follows a TRM Labs $60 Million Series B funding raise in December 2021 led by Tiger Global.
forkast.news
Binance buys FTX: Updates on what it means for the crypto industry
The following is a running compilation of views and comments on Binance Global Inc.’s takeover of the FTX.com exchange amid speculation of solvency problems at FTX — one of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency businesses. Fast facts. Henry Liu, chief executive officer of BTSE crypto exchange, told...
‘Huge Shock to the System’: What the FTX-Binance Drama Means for Crypto Investors
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. Crypto markets are notoriously unpredictable, but volatile prices pale in comparison to this week's chaos. The crypto exchange FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is nearing a complete collapse. Less than a year ago, it was valued at more than $30 billion.
ffnews.com
Fintecture closes €26 million Series A funding round to become the preferred transaction platform for B2B merchants
Fintecture, a pioneering next-gen B2B payment platform announces a new Series A funding round of €26 million with new investors Eurazeo, RTP Global, HEC Ventures, Allianz Trade, along with Business Angels including Olivier Pomel, founder & CEO of Datadog and Huey Lin, funding COO of Affirm, board member of Crypto and PayU, and existing investors Target Global, Samaipata and Societe Generale.
ffnews.com
Moonfare Launches Dedicated Family Office Investment Platform as Managers Increasingly Allocate to Private Markets
Around 60% of family offices surveyed by Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, and UK-based association Global Partnership of Family Offices (GPFO), said they have increased their allocations to private markets over the last two years. By contrast, the survey found, interest in traditional public equities has waned, with well over 50% of respondents saying they have reduced exposure to both public equity and fixed income.
CNBC
After FTX collapse, crypto investors need to rethink how they hold assets, Blockchain.com CEO says
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says FTX was more popular with Silicon Valley investors than it was important to the cryptocurrency economy. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's company is a "total failure of governance," Smith told CNBC, but it won't shut down investor funding for crypto startups. It will...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 09/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
decrypt.co
Compliance Firm TRM Labs Raises $70M as Crypto Crime Ticks Up
Despite rocky markets, TRM Labs has raised fresh funds to expand its product and talent as demand for crypto compliance continues growing. Blockchain Intelligence company TRM Labs has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round, the company announced this morning. With an initial $60 million raise in December...
ffnews.com
EQT Ventures III closes Europe’s largest venture capital fund committed to early-stage tech startups
EQT has closed Europe’s largest venture capital fund committed to early-stage tech startups. EQT Ventures III (the “Fund” or “Ventures III”) closed with total commitments of EUR 1.1 billion, of which EUR 1 billion is fee-generating, bringing the total commitments raised across the EQT Ventures’ Funds to EUR 2.3 billion since launching in 2016.
ffnews.com
FV Bank Announces Launch of Digital Asset Custody Service
FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to customers including fintech and blockchain firms, has today announced the launch of its digital asset custody and settlement services for its U.S. and international clients. FV Bank’s...
