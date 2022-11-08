Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects various organs, and the microbiota of the nasal cavity and gut are involved in SLE development. However, it is unclear how the skin microbiota influences SLE. Using an epithelial cell–specific IκBζ-deficient (NfkbizΔK5) mouse model of spontaneous skin inflammation, Terui et al. tested the impact of Staphylococcus aureus colonization of the skin on SLE-associated effects. The authors found that the spontaneous SLE-associated effects seen in the NfkbizΔK5 mice worsened with skin S. aureus colonization. These effects were associated with neutrophil extracellular trap (NET)–induced epidermal apoptosis via the increased production of IL-17A. Thus, skin S. aureus colonization potentially worsens SLE by mediating increased release of NETs.

