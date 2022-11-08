ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Michael Hale prevails in Wilson County debut

DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale will be the first elected official representing State House District 40 in Wilson County after his victory over Tom Cook. Hale, a Republican, collected 680 votes in Wilson County and 14,866 votes across the five counties that represent the district - DeKalb,...
Few Davidson County voters cast provisional corrected ballots

Just one hour before the polls closed Tuesday night, only 117 voters out of 438 affected had visited the Davidson County Election Commission office to cast a corrected ballot, according to a worker at the office. These ballots will be opened in the event of a contested election, Davidson County...
Election Roundup: 2022 Williamson County election results

Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With a number of races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening. Williamson County District 7 County Commission. Republican candidate Christopher...
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon

A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Ed Temple Boulevard shooting. Procedures in place after ballot...
Woman of Wilson: Debbie Pare´

Debbie Pare´ moved to Wilson County in 1985 and has continued to serve the community ever since. Pare´ obtained a nursing degree from Austin Peay State University and has worked with Wilson County’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network since 2009.
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

Rutherford County incumbents had a big election day on November 8th. State Representatives Tim Rudd, Charlie Baum, Dr. Bryan Terry and Mike Sparks were all returned to office. Robert Stevens defeats Jeff Crum in the new state house seat, District 13. In the State Senate race, incumbent Dawn White easily...
