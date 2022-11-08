Read full article on original website
How the teacher aid shortage has affected this Mt. Juliet fourth grader
Schools across Middle Tennessee are stretched thin. During a visit to Mt. Juliet Elementary, NewsChannel 5’s Carrie Sharp saw the personal toll that takes.
wilsonpost.com
Michael Hale prevails in Wilson County debut
DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale will be the first elected official representing State House District 40 in Wilson County after his victory over Tom Cook. Hale, a Republican, collected 680 votes in Wilson County and 14,866 votes across the five counties that represent the district - DeKalb,...
wilsonpost.com
Few Davidson County voters cast provisional corrected ballots
Just one hour before the polls closed Tuesday night, only 117 voters out of 438 affected had visited the Davidson County Election Commission office to cast a corrected ballot, according to a worker at the office. These ballots will be opened in the event of a contested election, Davidson County...
williamsonhomepage.com
Election Roundup: 2022 Williamson County election results
Election Day 2022 is here, and the results are rolling in across the state. With a number of races and one referendum on the ballot in Williamson County, we have rounded up tonight's results and will be updating throughout the evening. Williamson County District 7 County Commission. Republican candidate Christopher...
wilsonpost.com
Nashville mayor's office announces tax deal for $75M Fairgrounds Speedway renovation
(The Center Square) — The Nashville mayor’s office presented to the Fair Board the tax deal for a $75 million renovation of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in hopes of bringing a NASCAR race back to the site. The Fair Board will be asked to vote on the lease,...
wilsonpost.com
Bill Lee makes closing pitch to Tennessee touting values, not legislative wins
As Gov. Bill Lee’s campaign bus pulled up East Main Street in Murfreesboro to the Rutherford County GOP office on Monday afternoon, supporters crowded the sidewalk and spilled out onto the street, waving Lee’s navy and orange campaign signs. Lee arrived to shake hands, pose for photos and...
wgnsradio.com
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
WKRN
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Ed Temple Boulevard shooting. Procedures in place after ballot...
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
7th grader charged in connection with alleged threat made to Lebanon Special School District
A 7th grader has been charged after investigators say they were able to connect the student with a "concerning post" made on Snapchat over the weekend.
Efforts to fix Nashville's wrong election ballots backfires, officials recognize
Initially, the Davidson County Election Commission thought about 212 voters were impacted. Now the number is up to 438.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Debbie Pare´
Debbie Pare´ moved to Wilson County in 1985 and has continued to serve the community ever since. Pare´ obtained a nursing degree from Austin Peay State University and has worked with Wilson County’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network since 2009.
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
WSMV
7th-grade student charged after school threat made to Lebanon school district
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials were able to identify the...
wgnsradio.com
Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Rutherford County incumbents had a big election day on November 8th. State Representatives Tim Rudd, Charlie Baum, Dr. Bryan Terry and Mike Sparks were all returned to office. Robert Stevens defeats Jeff Crum in the new state house seat, District 13. In the State Senate race, incumbent Dawn White easily...
A $12,000 mistake: Contractor fined for work that snarled traffic on I-40
A local contractor is being fined $12,000 for a job that went more than four hours late and impacted traffic during the entire Wednesday morning commute.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Police investigating alleged threat made toward Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Police Department is investigating after an apparent threat was made to Lebanon Special School District.
