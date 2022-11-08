Harris County keeping polls open until 8 p.m. after multiple voting locations opened late on Election Day 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County extended voting hours ‘case study’ for how quickly courts can work, expert says
On Tuesday, a judge signed off on allowing an extra hour of voting for Harris County residents after several polling locations ran into issues that morning including opening late, running out of ballots, and losing the key for voting machines. The delays resulted in polls staying open until 8 p.m., not 7 p.m.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Election results, and throwing beer at Ted Cruz: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Post-Election Analysis
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss key outcomes of the 2022 midterm election, why the GOP dominated Texas statewide, and how money wasn’t a factor in the Harris County Judge race, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Biggest surprises of the night. National races.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend, Katy voters reject tax rate for teacher pay raises, added security to schools
Voters in Fort Bend ISD and Katy ISD rejected property tax rate increases on Tuesday. Both districts wanted to raise pay for teachers. Katy's tax increase would have bumped up salaries for teachers and staff by 4 percent this year. Fort Bend would have increased starting pay for teachers, created a bonus program and placed a police officer at every elementary campus.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Headstones of fallen military to be restored in Galveston’s historic Broadway Cemetery
Volunteers will soon restore the headstones of fallen military in Galveston’s historic Broadway Cemetery. The Broadway Cemetery Historic District is the final resting place for several veterans who served in every war since 1812. Those grave markers have seen better days over the years, with many in dire need of deep cleaning or significant repairs.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston honors residents who have served at annual Veterans Day parade
Houston is home to over 300,000 veterans, and on Friday the city honored the men and women who served in the military service with it’s annual Veterans Day parade. Many veterans and their families have made Houston home over the years and the city is ranked number two for having the largest population of veterans in the U.S.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Rain late Friday, cold temperatures for next several days
A cold front will settle into the Houston region on Friday, that will keep temperatures peaking in the low to mid 60's for this weekend. A separate cold front is also set to arrive on Monday, most likely keeping temperatures from reaching 70 degrees for all of next week. Friday...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Falling consumer prices, and veteran business owners (Nov. 11, 2022)
On Friday’s show: The prices of many consumer goods and services in the Houston area are trending downwards, but is it an indication that inflation is slowing down?. And we get an update on the state of the Port of Houston. Also this hour: On this Veterans Day, a...
Comments / 0