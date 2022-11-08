Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Phys.org
Peptidic supramolecular assemblies enhance chemotherapy for colorectal cancer
Colorectal cancer (CRC) has emerged as a frequently diagnosed disease. Advanced CRCs are highly heterogenous and often evade treatments, building drug resistance and reoccurring. Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum) is among the most prevalent bacterial species in colorectal cancer tissues. The increase of F. nucleatum not only promotes and establishes CRC,...
American Cancer Society Responds to NEJM Colonoscopy Study
The New England Journal of Medicine researchers examined the effectiveness of colonoscopy for colorectal cancer screening. Below, the American Cancer Society responds to that NEJM study:. Dr. Karen Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer at the American Cancer Society: “Preventive cancer screenings are the best and most trusted way to save lives....
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
MedicalXpress
Comparative study of two heart failure drugs finds no difference in outcomes
In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called "water pills" that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
Scientists found a molecule that destroys even the worst cancers in mice
Scientists working at Yale and the University of Rhode Island (URI) have discovered a new molecular cancer treatment that can hone in on cancer cells and eradicate tumors in mice. The tests so far have proven to offer exceptionally grand results, and even a single dose was enough to destroy some of the most advanced tumors.
KULR8
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
Healthline
Dermatomyositis and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease that mainly affects the muscles and skin. While there’s no cure for dermatomyositis, the condition can be managed through measures like medications and physical therapy. Having dermatomyositis is associated with various complications and risks. One of these is an increased likelihood of developing cancers,...
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
MedicalXpress
Protein insights may boost lung cancer detection and treatment
Scientists investigating the mechanics of the early stages of lung cancer have identified a new potential treatment, which could also aid early detection of the disease. Levels of a key protein—called TLR2—in tumors was found to predict a patient's survival after being diagnosed with lung cancer, their study shows. A drug compound that activates TLR2 was tested in mice and was found to reduce tumor growth in the early stages of the disease.
Major Cancer Breakthroughs Reported
Scientists have discovered a method of suppression against the gene that causes cancer to spread. A further study has found how to synthesize a rare cancer-fighting compound in the lab.
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Screening Guidelines
People who have had bladder cancer or are at high risk of bladder cancer should have regular screening tests. These include urine analysis, urine cytology, and urine tests for tumor markers. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. According to the. , more than 80,000 Americans will...
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
MedicalXpress
Novel gene-editing therapy shows promise for patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy
A single IV infusion of NTLA-2001, a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy, significantly reduced circulating transthyretin (TTR) protein levels in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy, a progressive and fatal cause of heart failure, according to late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
News-Medical.net
New breakthrough could help spot lung cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes
Scientists investigating the mechanics of the early stages of lung cancer have identified a new potential treatment, which could also aid early detection of the disease. Levels of a key protein – called TLR2 – in tumors was found to predict a patient's survival after being diagnosed with lung cancer, a study shows.
WYTV.com
Pancreatic cancer treatments offer more hope for patients
(WYTV) – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a dangerous cancer and a diagnosis can leave people feeling hopeless, but we have more treatment options than ever. Why is it so dangerous? Simply put, when we get around the diagnosing it, pancreatic cancer has often already spread...
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
Personalized Cancer Treatment Edges Closer With CRISPR Trial Success
A new cancer treatment that trains the patient's own immune system to target tumor cells has been developed and successfully trialed in human cancer patients. The therapy uses the CRISPR-Cas9 system for genetic engineering and paves the way for future advances in personalized cancer treatment. Survival rates vary significantly between...
