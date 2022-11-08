Traveling through a dreamscape of many concepts, sounds, and sensations, cross-genre producer and DJ NGHTMRE is not one to stay in a specific lane. His new album, DRMVRSE, is a perfect example, containing moments of house-shaking beats (“Threshold”), seductive grooves (“Atmosphere,” ft. UPSAHL), intricate melodies (“Love”), and jungle excitement (“Another Dose”) that weave together. Like the images your subconscious channels in those moments of your deep slumber, DRMVRSE is multi-faceted, and though moments may seem discordant, everything fits together in a cohesive experience.

11 HOURS AGO