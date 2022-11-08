Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seminar from Hooper Law, ‘Family & Holidays: Signs your loved one may need help’
(WFRV) – During the holidays, you may see family members for the first time in a while. Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office visited Local 5 Live along with Carrie Esselman from the Fox Valley Memory Project with how to recognize when changes need to be addressed and how they can help.
Fossil Show and Tell with Paleontologist Dr. Mathew Wedel at Weis Earth Science Museum
(WFRV) – Every rock tells a story and you can ‘hear’ them this weekend in Oshkosh. Local 5 Live visited the Weis Earth Science Museum for details on Saturday’s upcoming celebration of 20 years of learning including more on the Fossil Show & Tell with Paleontologist, Dr. Mathew Wedel.
Trendy Tuesday: Red, White, Blue – and warm!
(WFRV) – Show your American spirit this season with this hat and scarf. It will keep you warm and right now Furs and Clothing of Distinction has a lot of options for warm winter goodies to get you through every cold snap headed our way. Shop local, either in...
Support the Troops at the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – You can support the Pack and our Troops all in one. Lisa shows us what’s new at the Packers Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
A White Christmas In Green Bay
It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah
(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
Sovereign Select Insurance holds free webinar to answer your Medicare questions
(WFRV) – If you are ready to jump on the road to Medicare, it can be. confusing but Paul Steckart from Sovereign Select Insurance spoke with Local 5 Live about the basics and how he can help. Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening at Wednesday, November 23at...
Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life
(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant
(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
When seconds matter: Green Bay police, Prevea team up for specialized training
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s something you hope to never be a part of, but when the worst happens time is rarely on your side. Green Bay police regularly receive training in a partnership with Prevea Health to help in those critical moments before paramedics arrive. “It’s...
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
Tips & Venue Info: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC Appleton)
We are fortunate to have the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, also know as the PAC Appleton in our community. It’s a place to fuel the imagination and adventure and dive into magical stories. We hope that you have or will have the opportunity to experience the wonderful world of performing arts.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
Appleton Police Chief discusses Community Crisis Response Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 News on Thursday to talk about the Community Crisis Response Team, the two-year Pilot Program, and the Traffic Safety Unit on this week’s Community Update. Chief Thomas talked about the Appleton Police Department’s Coordinated...
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
