Little Chute, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Red, White, Blue – and warm!

(WFRV) – Show your American spirit this season with this hat and scarf. It will keep you warm and right now Furs and Clothing of Distinction has a lot of options for warm winter goodies to get you through every cold snap headed our way. Shop local, either in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Support the Troops at the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – You can support the Pack and our Troops all in one. Lisa shows us what’s new at the Packers Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay high school students build affordable home for family

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new home being built in Green Bay right now will be completely built by high school students. In the end, the new home does a lot more than just teach students valuable skills. The home is under construction off Fourth Street in Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
evansvilleliving.com

A White Christmas In Green Bay

It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Customer appreciation sale at The Tailored Hide in Neenah

(WFRV) – It’s all about customer appreciation at a local business in Neenah. Leeann from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather and Gift Gallery stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their Customer Appreciation sale and a closer look at what you can shop for. The customer appreciation...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sovereign Select Insurance holds free webinar to answer your Medicare questions

(WFRV) – If you are ready to jump on the road to Medicare, it can be. confusing but Paul Steckart from Sovereign Select Insurance spoke with Local 5 Live about the basics and how he can help. Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening at Wednesday, November 23at...
wearegreenbay.com

Local shop in Shawano gives clothes ‘A New Lease’ on life

(WFRV) – They give clothing a ‘new lease’ on life. Annelies Young stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at her shop, A New Lease, located at The Blend, 111 N Main Street in Shawano. Stay up to date with the latest arrivals by following...
SHAWANO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant

(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Police Chief discusses Community Crisis Response Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas stopped by Local 5 News on Thursday to talk about the Community Crisis Response Team, the two-year Pilot Program, and the Traffic Safety Unit on this week’s Community Update. Chief Thomas talked about the Appleton Police Department’s Coordinated...
APPLETON, WI

