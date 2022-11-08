ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password

You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Android Authority

How to change the ringtone on an Android phone

You can make every call unique. The default ringtone on your Android device isn’t always the best option. It might be too soft, too loud, or simply annoying, and you might not want to listen to it whenever you get a call. Among Android’s many customization features is the ability to change your phone’s ringtone, add custom ringtones, and even set unique ringtones for specific contacts. Here’s how to change the ringtone on an Android phone.
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Android Police

How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
itechpost.com

7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone's Performance

If your phone's performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone's performance. 1. Uninstall Unused Apps.
Android Headlines

Your Brief Guide To Turning Your Android Phone Into A Security Camera

You most likely have at least one outdated Android phone stashed away in a drawer. Sure, you can sell it or trade it in for a fraction of its original cost. But, if it still works, why not give it a second chance?. Converting an old phone into a home...
TechRadar

You're now stuck with the new Gmail interface, like it or not

Google’s redesign of Gmail, which became available for testing earlier in 2022, will now become the default for users everywhere. The company has announced (opens in new tab) that the visual update to its email service “is becoming the standard experience” starting in November after several months of opening up opt-in.
TechRadar

Thousands of websites hijacked for posioned Google SEO campaign

Cybercriminals have launched a major malicious SEO campaign with the goal of promoting obscure, low-quality Q&A sites, new research has found. A report from cybersecurity researchers Sucuri states that a unique piece of WordPress malware sits at the center of this campaign. According to the report, the campaign was first...
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
TechRadar

Sick of Twitter? You need to check out these two Mastodon apps

Mastodon apps on iPhone and Android devices that were previously left abandoned are now seeing updates to get them up and running again for the thousands of new users who have signed up to the platform. New apps are also now in development. I've spoken before of how Mastodon's official...
TechRadar

If Elon Musk makes people pay to read Tweets, he can probably just pull the plug

Most of Elon Musk's solutions to what ails Twitter revolve around money; or, to be more specific, charging you money to do things on the platform that were previously free. And this could, according to reports, include the simple act of viewing a Tweet. A recent report in the Platformer...

