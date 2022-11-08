Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Bristow CEO Reports Slow Ascent in Revenue
Helicopter services company Bristow Group quadrupled fiscal second-quarter net income compared to the previous quarter while posting modest revenue gains. In the quarter, Bristow reported $307.3 million in revenues, up $5.6 million from the previous quarter, while net income quadrupled to $16.5 million. Much of the increase can be traced to lower income taxes, which dropped by $8 million quarter-over-quarter, and a net gain of $3.4 million from disposal of three aircraft.
NASDAQ
Homebuilder D.R. Horton quarterly profit jumps on higher property prices
Nov 9 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N posted a 22% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. homebuilder benefited from elevated property prices amid tight supply. Homebuilders have benefited as demand has far outpaced supply, which has been hampered by raw material and labor shortages, although...
Recycling Today
Gerdau reports strong Q3 North American earnings
Gerdau S.A., a scrap-fed electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaker that also operates scrap yards, reported 23.5 percent lower year-on-year global earnings in the third quarter of this year but has pointed to its North American operations as a bright spot. The company says its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and...
lbmjournal.com
Builders FirstSource reports substantial Q3 results
Net sales increased 4.6% to $5.8 billion for the quarter driven by core organic growth and acquisitions, partially offset by commodity deflation. Net income grew 20.4% to $0.7 billion, or $4.72 per diluted share, and adjusted net income increased 16.8% to $0.8 billion, or $5.20 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA...
5 Top-Rated Housing Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential
Housing stocks have struggled as a red-hot market cools, but these Buy-rated picks could be worth a closer look.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
moneyweek.com
4 investment trusts to buy yielding up to 12%
Listed income funds, in particular investment trusts, have had a tough few months. With UK 10-year Gilts now yielding around 4% we’re seeing a massive repricing of risk. This has fed into the valuation models used by funds and investment trusts (they’re increasing their discount rates) and affected what investors demand.
Goldman Sachs names about 80 new partners - Bloomberg News
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street investment banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has tapped 80 employees as new partners, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth to Combat Recession Fears
Concerns like the persistent disruptions in the global supply chain system, record-high inflation and the continuation of higher interest rate monetary policy globally are weighing on investor sentiments. These have led to an increase in recession risks in the next six-to-nine months. Amid such concerns and market volatility, investors are...
tobaccoreporter.com
STG Reports Stable Sales in Challenging Environment
Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s (STG) organic net sales declined by 1 percent in the third quarter of 2022, in-line with the company’s performance expectations for the full year. Consumption in the company’s product categories has remained resilient in recent months, according to STG. When combined with strong price management,...
gcimagazine.com
Olaplex Q3 2022 Driven by International Markets & Specialty Retail
Olaplex Holdings, Inc.'s third quarter 2022 net sales increased 9.2% to $176.5 million. Nine-month net sales totaled, $573.5 million, a gain of 32.8% year-over-year. Nine-month gross profit rose 25.1% to $427.5 million. Results were in line with previously announced forecast adjustments. However, growth was region-specific. To illustrate: third-quarter net sales...
Homeownership 101: These 6 Factors Really Impact Your Property Value
A home's value is dependent on multiple factors, those that are tied to the property and external circumstances, like the state of the economy and capital markets. Read Next: 9 Bills You Should...
NASDAQ
SL Green Realty (SLG) Passes Through 10% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.7296), with the stock changing hands as low as $37.09 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 10% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
freightwaves.com
GXO tops 3rd-quarter estimates with continued strength
Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. late Tuesday posted third-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ expectations and won praise for following a blueprint laid out a year ago during a different macroeconomic environment. Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 75 cents, 5 cents higher than analysts’ consensus estimates...
Kin Insurance Maintains Steady Year-Over-Year Growth in Third Quarter, Increasing 151% Year-to-Date
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary operating results through the third quarter ended September 30, 2022: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005686/en/ Kin Summary of Financials (Graphic: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 9, 2022 : MFC, RIVN, CPNG, STE, ATO, FICO, UHAL, JAZZ, G, WYNN, TTEK, U
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 76.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.
