ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Ray County Commission meets Thursday

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, November 10. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to issue the transfer of FEMA funds back to the Disaster Aid account due to new FEMA/SEMA reimbursement procedures. Following, the commission, Treasurer Melissa Holloway, County Clerk Glenda Powell, and County Clerk Elect Heather Maulsby will join a Zoom meeting with Forvis for a monthly update meeting on the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Election Results For the Area Counties

Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout. For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes. For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes. Grundy County Election Results. For the 12th District...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Election Results For House and Senate Seats

Fifty-one point one six percent of Livingston county voters cast a ballot in the November General Election. Livingston County offices were uncontested in the election, so all of the Livingston County Office holders retained their seats. For the 7th District House race – in Livingston County only, Republican Peggy McGaugh...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Teresa “Terri” Bethards

Teresa “Terri” Bethards, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Terri was born the daughter of Glen Dean and Mary Ann (Engleman) Sims on January 24, 1961, in Milan, Missouri. She attended Grundy R-5 Schools in Galt, Missouri. Terri was a seamstress by trade and spent many years working at Lambert Glove Factory and Midwest Quality Gloves before she retired. Patrick Mahomes and Jeff Gordon were her two favorite athletes, and she was an avid collector of both. Music of all sorts was also a huge interest in her heart. She was known to be able to recall almost any song if given some of the lyrics. Terri enjoyed reading a good book while eating sunflower seeds drinking a glass of sweet tea. She was also a connoisseur of good food.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Mark Thomas Burke

Mark Thomas Burke, 75, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Mark was born on May 12, 1947, in Ogden, UT, the son of Patrick and Audrey (Delph) McKenzie. He was united in marriage to Mary Elaine Riddell of Richmond on September 29, 2000; she survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier

Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier, 71, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Greenton Baptist Church, 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO 64076. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the church. Interment will be in Greenton Cemetery. Memories of Carolyn and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
ODESSA, MO
CJ Coombs

The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri

Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ozite Evelyn Hall

Ozite Evelyn Hall, 99, of Lexington, passed away November 9, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. A funeral service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Dover Christian Church in Dover. Burial will follow in the Dover Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dover Christian Church or the Dover Cemetery Association. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Alta May Smith

Alta May Smith, 99, of Richmond, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Alta was born on July 17, 1923, in Richmond, the daughter of Leonard and Elsie May (Chowning) Odell. She was united in marriage to Hugo A. Smith of Camden on June 1, 1940; he preceded her in death on August 30, 1987.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
HANNIBAL, MO
KMZU

Local church collects for Operation Christmas Child

CARROLLTON, Mo. -- Southside Baptist church in Carrollton will, once again, serve as a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child was born in the early 90s when Pastor Franklin Graham, President of the charitable organization Samaritan's Purse, asked church leaders to fill shoe boxes with necessities for children in war-torn Bosnia. Since then, participation has grown as well as the number of countries included and children helped.
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested

The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Sheila Ann Thacker

Sheila Ann Thacker, 74, of Richmond, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sheila was born on November 19, 1947, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Harold “Jimmy” Edgar and Claudine (Lee) Miley. She was united in marriage to Michael Allen Thacker of Excelsior Springs, on October 8, 1988; he survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Eli Drinkwitz's new Mizzou contract increases salary to $6 million in 2023, up to $7 million in 2027

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO

The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Briana Shaw Galloway

Briana Shaw Galloway, 26, of Callao died Thursday, Nov. 3. A celebration of life service is pending. Arrangements are under the direction of the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.
CALLAO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy