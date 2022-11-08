Read full article on original website
Ray County Commission meets Thursday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, November 10. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to issue the transfer of FEMA funds back to the Disaster Aid account due to new FEMA/SEMA reimbursement procedures. Following, the commission, Treasurer Melissa Holloway, County Clerk Glenda Powell, and County Clerk Elect Heather Maulsby will join a Zoom meeting with Forvis for a monthly update meeting on the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Election Results For the Area Counties
Chariton County Election Results include 56.19% voter turnout. For the 12th District Senate race, Republican Rust Black received 2,265 to Democrat Michael Baumli with 523 votes. For Presiding Commissioner, Republican Evan Emmerich received 2,211 votes over Democrat Leo Reed with 567 votes. Grundy County Election Results. For the 12th District...
Livingston County Election Results For House and Senate Seats
Fifty-one point one six percent of Livingston county voters cast a ballot in the November General Election. Livingston County offices were uncontested in the election, so all of the Livingston County Office holders retained their seats. For the 7th District House race – in Livingston County only, Republican Peggy McGaugh...
Teresa “Terri” Bethards
Teresa “Terri” Bethards, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Terri was born the daughter of Glen Dean and Mary Ann (Engleman) Sims on January 24, 1961, in Milan, Missouri. She attended Grundy R-5 Schools in Galt, Missouri. Terri was a seamstress by trade and spent many years working at Lambert Glove Factory and Midwest Quality Gloves before she retired. Patrick Mahomes and Jeff Gordon were her two favorite athletes, and she was an avid collector of both. Music of all sorts was also a huge interest in her heart. She was known to be able to recall almost any song if given some of the lyrics. Terri enjoyed reading a good book while eating sunflower seeds drinking a glass of sweet tea. She was also a connoisseur of good food.
SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
Mark Thomas Burke
Mark Thomas Burke, 75, of Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Mark was born on May 12, 1947, in Ogden, UT, the son of Patrick and Audrey (Delph) McKenzie. He was united in marriage to Mary Elaine Riddell of Richmond on September 29, 2000; she survives of the home.
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier
Carolyn Sue (Cully) Telgemeier, 71, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Greenton Baptist Church, 9345 Greenton Rd., Odessa, MO 64076. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the church. Interment will be in Greenton Cemetery. Memories of Carolyn and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524.
The Locust Creek Covered Bridge built in the 1800s is the longest of the four covered bridges left in Missouri
Locust Creek Covered Bridge in Linn County, Missouri.Milanite, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1970, the Locust Creek Covered Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The state historic site is located in Linn County, Missouri, and is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This bridge has also been referred to as the Linn County Bridge and it's located about three miles east of Meadville, Missouri, and three miles west of Laclede.
Ozite Evelyn Hall
Ozite Evelyn Hall, 99, of Lexington, passed away November 9, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. A funeral service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Dover Christian Church in Dover. Burial will follow in the Dover Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dover Christian Church or the Dover Cemetery Association. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245.
Alta May Smith
Alta May Smith, 99, of Richmond, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Alta was born on July 17, 1923, in Richmond, the daughter of Leonard and Elsie May (Chowning) Odell. She was united in marriage to Hugo A. Smith of Camden on June 1, 1940; he preceded her in death on August 30, 1987.
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Local church collects for Operation Christmas Child
CARROLLTON, Mo. -- Southside Baptist church in Carrollton will, once again, serve as a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child was born in the early 90s when Pastor Franklin Graham, President of the charitable organization Samaritan's Purse, asked church leaders to fill shoe boxes with necessities for children in war-torn Bosnia. Since then, participation has grown as well as the number of countries included and children helped.
Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested
The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Sheila Ann Thacker
Sheila Ann Thacker, 74, of Richmond, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sheila was born on November 19, 1947, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Harold “Jimmy” Edgar and Claudine (Lee) Miley. She was united in marriage to Michael Allen Thacker of Excelsior Springs, on October 8, 1988; he survives of the home.
Eli Drinkwitz's new Mizzou contract increases salary to $6 million in 2023, up to $7 million in 2027
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
Briana Shaw Galloway
Briana Shaw Galloway, 26, of Callao died Thursday, Nov. 3. A celebration of life service is pending. Arrangements are under the direction of the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.
