CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The Independent

Woman with two wombs births twins with different skin colours

A woman who was born with two wombs was shocked when she gave birth to twins with different skin colours.Jade Buckingham, 25, welcomed twins Lanaé and Lavell, now four, in 2018 with “totally different” skin tones.The twins, who formed from two separate eggs, grew independently in Jade’s wombs and had their own umbilical cords and sacs.In February 2014, when Jade was 17, she suffered four miscarriages that required her to have a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure which clears the uterine lining after a miscarriage.It was during the procedure that medics detected Jade had a vaginal septum – a...
News-Medical.net

Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Medical News Today

Colorectal cancer: Noninvasive tests may be just as effective as colonoscopy

The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) test are two of the most commonly used noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer. A new study analyzing data from a national insurer’s claims database suggests that FIT was more cost-effective than the mt-sDNA test but did not differ in patient outcomes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about Krabbe disease

Krabbe disease is a rare genetic disorder in which a person lacks an enzyme that breaks down specific lipids. The lipid buildup progressively destroys the nervous system, causing neurological symptoms and eventually leading to death. Most individuals with Krabbe disease develop the condition in infancy. Among this group, there is...
Medical News Today

What to know about joints locking up in fingers and toes

Some conditions cause the finger or toe joint tissue to thicken, which makes movement difficult. This, in turn, may affect how the joint bends, leading to a locking sensation. The potential causes of this include injury and arthritis. Tendons surrounding the finger and toe joints control the movement of the...
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?

Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
Healthline

Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know

Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
News-Medical.net

Most echocardiography screenings for fetal congenital heart block fail to follow guidelines

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that most echocardiography screening for fetal congenital heart block in anti-Ro- and anti-La-positive pregnancies did not follow recommended guidelines in one academic medical center (Abstract #0957). Maternal anti-Ro/SSA and anti-La/SSB antibodies are associated...
MedicalXpress

Study finds antibody-associated vasculitis characteristics and treatments vary across lifespan

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, demonstrated an association between age of diagnosis and clinical characteristics and treatments in Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis patients. Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) is a group of conditions characterized by the development of autoantibodies...

