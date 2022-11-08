To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals, including but not limited to RICRMC, RIDEM, RIEMA. This is to give notice that the City of Warwick, Rhode Island under Part 58 has determined that the following proposed action under Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (P.L. 93-383) and HUD Grant B-19-MC-44-0004, B-21-MC-44-0004, B-22-MC-44-0004 is located in the 100-year floodplain, and the City of Warwick, Rhode Island will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.

WARWICK, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO