1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Gloria A. Deware
Gloria A. Deware, 82, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Kent Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Providence, daughter of Clarence E. Deware and Ruth E. (Smith) Roy. She was the step daughter of the late Russell Roy, I. She leaves her daughter, Gloria L. Sobral and her husband, Pastor Seth Sobral, sister of Russell Roy, Evelyn Roy-Miner, grandmother of Christine, Heather and Seth, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by Jackie and Sonny Deware, Adeline Prudhomme and Ruth Deware.
Sean W. Moran
Sean W. Moran, 54, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was the son of the late Edward T. and Jean M. (Leahy) Moran. Sean had worked in the hospitality industry for many years. He had served in the US Army and with the RI National Guard. He is survived by his sister, Bernadette M. McDowell and her husband, John, and his brother Michael G. Moran. He was the brother of the late Edward T., Patrick F., Kevin J., Daniel R., and Paul J. Moran.
First Public Information Meeting
All Warwick residents are invited to attend. If interpreters are needed, please notify the Office of Housing & Community Development at least 48 hours prior to the meeting at 738-2009 or com-dev@warwickri.com.
Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain
To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals, including but not limited to RICRMC, RIDEM, RIEMA. This is to give notice that the City of Warwick, Rhode Island under Part 58 has determined that the following proposed action under Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (P.L. 93-383) and HUD Grant B-19-MC-44-0004, B-21-MC-44-0004, B-22-MC-44-0004 is located in the 100-year floodplain, and the City of Warwick, Rhode Island will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
