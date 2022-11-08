Read full article on original website
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
Think it’s cold now? AccuWeather forecasters have the scoop on what to expect this winter
Snow and sub-freezing temperatures have returned to the eastern two-thirds of the United States, a chilly reminder that meteorological winter is right around the corner. Millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians are experiencing a true taste of winter weather this week with subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow settling into much of the eastern two-thirds of the United States. Frosty weather is even dipping southward into the Southeast, including cities like Atlanta. The cold and snow are not here to stay just yet, but the chilly air may serve as a reminder that meteorological winter, which starts on Dec. 1, is fast approaching.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado
Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
natureworldnews.com
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
CNET
Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
Sierra wintry conditions triggers 6 semitruck pileup on I-80
GOLD RANCH -- While a frigid cold front had moved out of the Bay Area Wednesday morning, it was still raising havoc in the Sierra where treacherous driving conditions led to a 7-vehicle pileup on I-80 near Gold Ranch.Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted out that crews were on the scene assisting with at least two people who suffered injuries in the pre-dawn crash.Authorities said 6 big rigs and a vehicle were involved in the crash that has shut down lanes on I-80 in Nevada."No serious injuries reported," Truckee Meadows officials tweeted. "Icy conditions from state line into Verdi. Expect...
First big snowfall of the season buries parts of western US and Canada
A dramatic change in the weather unleashed winter weather across many states in the West. Some areas were digging out from up to a month’s worth of snow after the potent storm unfolded. A storm moving through the western United States brought cold air and the first substantial snow...
watchers.news
Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.
There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Sierra snowstorm creates optimism for "above-average" snowpack
CISCO GROVE — This week's Sierra snowstorm is having a big impact on travel over the Interstate 80 corridor.Caltrans was enforcing chain controls over the summit as snow began accumulating on the roadway Monday night. Mike Quenzer made it through the treacherous conditions from Lodi, driving into the snowstorm with a smile."Unless you're an experienced driver, you shouldn't be driving," Quenzer said. "It's beautiful, absolutely beautiful. This is great, we needed it."Caltrans is now in storm operations mode with every employee working 12-hour shifts. The agency is trying to stay ahead of the snow and keep the roadways open.The National Weather...
natureworldnews.com
What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States
The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
Plan for MUCH colder temperatures and a wintry rain-to-snow mix
Your detailed Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio.
activenorcal.com
Storm Totals: More Than Four Feet of New Snow Fell in the NorCal Mountains
The 2022-23 winter is off to one heck of a start! This week saw a major snowstorm blanket the Northern California mountains with fresh snow, a massive boost for the early season conditions. The storm moved a little more south than expected, bringing the most snow to the southern areas...
The Essential Ice Removal Kit for Your Car
Winter brings freezing temps and ice-covered windshields. These essential ice removal tools will get you on the road faster. Don't be caught without them. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest. We also continue to monitor Tropical Storm Lisa. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Comments / 0