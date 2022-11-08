Read full article on original website
By The Numbers: Ole Miss vs. Alabama
It's not often that the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) faces off against Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) with an inferior record, but, that's exactly what we have after LSU handed Alabama a rare second loss within the span of a month. That said, one can throw those numbers out the window because it's still yet another talented and well coached bunch.
Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations
The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
Notebook: Alabama basketball readies to face elite Liberty guard
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will host Liberty on Friday, Nov. 12, at Coleman Coliseum. The Flames are coming off a 104-38 victory over Regent and have one of the best guards the Crimson Tide will face all season in redshirt senior Darius McGhee. The...
Alabama Basketball Going To Lengths To Win
There are those who will go to any lengths to win. Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats may be able to win because of length. The Crimson Tide roster, more than half newcomers, has not only good height, but also athletic players with long arms. Length. Much was made of two...
2022 Signing Day Storylines: Potential flips, surprises and one massive what-if
While much of the conversation these days might be centered around the College Football Playoff after a wild Week 10, it’s time to remind everyone that Signing Day (Dec. 21) is right around the corner. While some fans might be ready to check out on the 2022 season because...
Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs named a finalist for Paul Hornung Award
Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs was selected as a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday. Gibbs is one of four finalists for the Hornung and is joined by Jack Colletto (Oregon State), Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) and Will Shipley (Clemson) to make up the group. DeVonta Smith became the Crimson Tide’s first and only recipient of the award when he took home the hardware at the end of the 2020 season.
T. Watts & TR: Early stay or go thoughts on NFL Draft hopefuls; Round Table mailbag
What do you get when you put BOL old heads Tim Watts and Travis Reier behind open mics? Anything from Alabama sports and recruiting to the latest trends in pop culture. As for their latest installment on the BamaOnLine podcast, topics covered include:. -- With the NFL Draft; NIL money...
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban, Alabama football players — not coordinators — deserve blame for 2022 season
Alabama football's Nick Saban was "out-coached" during Saturday night's loss at LSU, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week he does not appreciate the vitriol associated with the Crimson Tide's coordinators when much of this season's disappointment falls on the program's leader. Alabama will play a regular-season game this weekend and not be in the active national championship hunt for the first time since 2013 under Saban after the setback at LSU removed the Crimson Tide from title contention.
Bham Now
NEW: RideBHM—Alabama’s first-ever downhill mountain biking park—opens Nov. 19
Dedicated mountain bikers and anyone who’s ever wanted to give it a try, you’re in for a treat. On November 19, from 2-5PM, RideBHM opens, bringing mountain biking to the masses. We got a sneak preview, so keep reading for all the details. RideBHM opens November 19. Back...
Literary Hub
Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
247Sports
