The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
'I meant what I said': Dusty Baker signs 1-year contract with Astros to win 2nd World Series
Coming off a World Series win, manager Dusty Baker said he signed a one-year deal with the club to keep his word about winning a second World Series.
Astros decline Trey Mancini's option for 2023 season
The veteran was among two Houston players who had their options declined on Wednesday morning.
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa's Astros past may hinder his chances of signing with one team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of a shortstop, but perhaps the best one on the free agent market may not even get a phone call from them.
ESPN
Dusty Baker to return as champion Astros' manager in 2023
HOUSTON -- For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he signed a one-year contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
Astros 'In Discussions' with GM James Click About New Contract amid Rumored Tension
Four days after winning the World Series and amid rumored tension with ownership, James Click could be on the verge of returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said he is "in discussions" with Click on a new deal. In a...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA
Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023
Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Robert Suárez, Padres Agree to 5-Year, $46M Contract
Relief pitcher Robert Suárez was a revelation for the San Diego Padres in his first season in the major leagues, and he will reportedly be pitching for the National League West club for the foreseeable future. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Thursday the Padres reached an agreement on...
Bleacher Report
Phillies Rumors: 'Interesting Rumblings' Trea Turner Wants to Join PHI in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies fell short in the World Series, but they may have another superstar on their roster as they attempt to reach the sport's biggest stage again next season. "There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here," Jayson Stark of The Athletic said of free-agent shortstop Trea...
Bleacher Report
Evan Longoria's $13M Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Giants
The San Francisco Giants have declined their $13 million team option on third baseman Evan Longoria for the 2023 season, making him a free agent. Longoria will receive a $5 million buyout from the Giants. The 37-year-old hit .244 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI in 89 games for...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes Return Would Need to Be 'Astronomical'
MLB teams that hope to trade for a top-tier starting pitcher like the Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber or Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reportedly face "astronomical" asking prices. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday neither the Guardians nor Brewers are showing an "intent to deal," which could restrict those pushing to land...
Bleacher Report
Justin Turner's $16M Club Option for 2023 Season Declined by Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they've declined the $16 million club option in the contract of third baseman Justin Turner for the 2023 MLB season. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Dodgers are still interested in Turner returning in 2023 on a lower salary. Turner has played...
Bleacher Report
Report: Aaron Judge, 8 More MLB Players Likely to Get 9-Figure Free-Agent Contracts
SS Trea Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers) SS Carlos Correa (Minnesota Twins) SS Xander Bogaerts (Boston Red Sox) SS Dansby Swanson (Atlanta Braves) OF Brandon Nimmo (New York Mets) SP Carlos Rodón (San Francisco Giants) SP Jacob deGrom (New York Mets) Nimmo is the only name on the list that...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency
Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Astros owner Jim Crane provides insight on James Click contract talks
The future of the Houston's general manager is still up in the air.
Astros first move after World Series win was incredibly obvious
The Houston Astros made their first official move of the offseason, and it was the most obvious of all moves. It was three times the charm for the Houston Astros. In their third trip to the World Series after their 2017 win, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to earn their second ever Commissioner’s Trophy. They have an important offseason ahead of them to try and keep them in contention in the American League in 2023. Their first move, well, was an obvious one.
Bleacher Report
Yankees 'Listening and Engaging' on Multiple Trade Possibilities, Brian Cashman Says
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Wednesday he's been "listening and engaging" on potential trade talks this offseason, including interest from around baseball regarding the team's current infield depth. "We don't have a right fielder," he added of the team's needs. "We don't have a left...
Bleacher Report
Report: AJ Pollock Declines $13M White Sox Contract Option, Becomes Free Agent
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his $13 million contract option for the 2023 season and will become a free agent, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pollock will receive a $5 million buyout as a result. The White Sox acquired Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers just six...
