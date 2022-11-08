ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
ESPN

Dusty Baker to return as champion Astros' manager in 2023

HOUSTON -- For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he signed a one-year contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA

Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
Bleacher Report

Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023

Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Robert Suárez, Padres Agree to 5-Year, $46M Contract

Relief pitcher Robert Suárez was a revelation for the San Diego Padres in his first season in the major leagues, and he will reportedly be pitching for the National League West club for the foreseeable future. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Thursday the Padres reached an agreement on...
Bleacher Report

Justin Turner's $16M Club Option for 2023 Season Declined by Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they've declined the $16 million club option in the contract of third baseman Justin Turner for the 2023 MLB season. However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Dodgers are still interested in Turner returning in 2023 on a lower salary. Turner has played...
Bleacher Report

Report: Aaron Judge, 8 More MLB Players Likely to Get 9-Figure Free-Agent Contracts

SS Trea Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers) SS Carlos Correa (Minnesota Twins) SS Xander Bogaerts (Boston Red Sox) SS Dansby Swanson (Atlanta Braves) OF Brandon Nimmo (New York Mets) SP Carlos Rodón (San Francisco Giants) SP Jacob deGrom (New York Mets) Nimmo is the only name on the list that...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency

Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
FanSided

Astros first move after World Series win was incredibly obvious

The Houston Astros made their first official move of the offseason, and it was the most obvious of all moves. It was three times the charm for the Houston Astros. In their third trip to the World Series after their 2017 win, the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to earn their second ever Commissioner’s Trophy. They have an important offseason ahead of them to try and keep them in contention in the American League in 2023. Their first move, well, was an obvious one.
