La Salle dedicates renovated Commuter Lounge, made possible through Trustee’s support
Students, faculty, and staff celebrated the newly renovated Commuter Lounge, in La Salle’s Union, during a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The renovations, completed during the summer months, were made possible through a donation from Trustee Robert Cottone and his wife Trish. (The room now features a plaque recognizing the couple for their generosity.)
