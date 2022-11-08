ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue warning after armed robberies on the CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police issued another warning about several armed robberies on the CTA Blue Line.Police said a man is walking up to passengers on the train and taking their belongings at gunpoint.Three riders were robbed near the Cicero Blue Line stop on different days. Two other people were targeted near the Pulaski stop.In one incident the man used force to take a person's phone. He has also threatened to shoot and kill victims.The incidents took place at the following locations:Incident dates and locations:720 Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 3:11 p.m. on October 22720 S. Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 4 p.m. on October 27720 S. Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 6:59 p.m. on October 28530 S. Pulaski, on the Blue Line, at 7:18 p.m. on November 2530 S. Pulaski, on the Blue Line, at 10:30 p.m. on November 7
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - Three teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police said two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, suspect detained inside Lakeview apartment building

Chicago police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot during a possible domestic incident in Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 700 block of West Diversey around 3:05 p.m. They found a shell casing and blood near the seventh-floor lobby and located the victim, a 50-year-old man, a short time later, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Downtown Oak Park Target robbed

The Target in downtown Oak Park was the site of an aggravated robbery last Thursday a few hours before the store closed for the night. The male offender pointed an unknown object at a Target employee working the register, according to the Oak Park Police Department. The man walked into...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
