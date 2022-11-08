Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Video shows brazen Chicago-area gas station theft that took less than 5 seconds
CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Police in southwest suburban Crestwood are warning drivers about a string of recent thefts from vehicles at local gas stations. In the past two weeks, police said several thefts have taken place while victims are filling up their cars. A video the department released Monday shows a...
2 killed, 1 injured after police claim disturbance led to high-speed chase, deadly crash
Elexis Dampier is one of two people killed. A third person is also critically injured following the incident.
Police issue warning after armed robberies on the CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police issued another warning about several armed robberies on the CTA Blue Line.Police said a man is walking up to passengers on the train and taking their belongings at gunpoint.Three riders were robbed near the Cicero Blue Line stop on different days. Two other people were targeted near the Pulaski stop.In one incident the man used force to take a person's phone. He has also threatened to shoot and kill victims.The incidents took place at the following locations:Incident dates and locations:720 Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 3:11 p.m. on October 22720 S. Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 4 p.m. on October 27720 S. Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 6:59 p.m. on October 28530 S. Pulaski, on the Blue Line, at 7:18 p.m. on November 2530 S. Pulaski, on the Blue Line, at 10:30 p.m. on November 7
cwbchicago.com
3 in custody after carjackings are reported in the Loop and West Town on Tuesday evening
Three people are in custody after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. Another hijacking that occurred near Goose Island around the same time remains unsolved. The first carjacking was reported at 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Division....
Suspects wanted for robbing, pistol-whipping victims on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for four men in connection to multiple armed robberies on the West Side last month. During the incidents, the suspects use a stolen 2020 gray Kia Sportage. One man stays in the car while the other three get out and rob the victims, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Three teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police said two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
Loop crash: Car hits State Street building; driver taken to hospital, CPD and CFD say
A building inspector was called to the scene.
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
2 dead, 1 injured after fleeing vehicle crashes in Hazel Crest
"I’m going to get down to the bottom of it," said the victim's father.
Chicago crime: $50K reward for information leading to arrest in postal worker's armed robbery
Chicago Postal Inspectors have released surveillance photos of the man, seen on a bicycle.
Fatal crash: Pedestrian struck, killed in Oak Lawn, police say
Lane closures on 95th Street will be in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County postal carrier stole 117 checks worth $40K, left bins of undelivered mail in woods: prosecutors
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond has been set for a DuPage County postal carrier who allegedly stole 117 checks intended for others on his mail route. Keevon Dockery, 22, has been charged with five counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst...
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
Pedestrian hit, killed ID'd as 82-year-old woman, Oak Lawn police and Cook County officials say
A minivan hit the Chicago woman in Oak Lawn, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, suspect detained inside Lakeview apartment building
Chicago police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot during a possible domestic incident in Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 700 block of West Diversey around 3:05 p.m. They found a shell casing and blood near the seventh-floor lobby and located the victim, a 50-year-old man, a short time later, according to police.
COPA video shows cops chasing gunman, one officer opening fire
Chicago's police oversight agency released video Wednesday that shows officers pursuing a gunman who shot an off-duty cop on the city's Northwest Side in September. WARNING: graphic language.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Downtown Oak Park Target robbed
The Target in downtown Oak Park was the site of an aggravated robbery last Thursday a few hours before the store closed for the night. The male offender pointed an unknown object at a Target employee working the register, according to the Oak Park Police Department. The man walked into...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
