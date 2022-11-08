CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police issued another warning about several armed robberies on the CTA Blue Line.Police said a man is walking up to passengers on the train and taking their belongings at gunpoint.Three riders were robbed near the Cicero Blue Line stop on different days. Two other people were targeted near the Pulaski stop.In one incident the man used force to take a person's phone. He has also threatened to shoot and kill victims.The incidents took place at the following locations:Incident dates and locations:720 Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 3:11 p.m. on October 22720 S. Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 4 p.m. on October 27720 S. Cicero, on the Blue Line, at 6:59 p.m. on October 28530 S. Pulaski, on the Blue Line, at 7:18 p.m. on November 2530 S. Pulaski, on the Blue Line, at 10:30 p.m. on November 7

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO