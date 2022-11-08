The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.

