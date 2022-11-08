Read full article on original website
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Call for treaty against fossil fuels discussed at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks
World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year's international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," urging countries to "cooperate or perish.”He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds which would provide vulnerable countries with financial aid for...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
France 24
Climate justice at COP27: ‘Richer countries cannot turn their backs on this’
The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.
Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal
The war-inspired natural gas boom is undermining already insufficient efforts to limit future warming to just a few more tenths of a degree, a new report says.Planning and build-up of liquified and other natural gas — due to an energy crisis triggered by Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances of achieving 1.5 degrees”...
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
CNET
'Cooperate or Perish': Why the UN's COP27 Climate Change Summit Is Such a Big Deal
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the US and Caribbean, a monsoon flood devastated a third of Pakistan and the hottest summer on record baked Europe, Mother Nature has shown that climate change is creating a material impact on our lives in 2022. It's too late to protect against the damage done, but there's still time to avert future tragedies.
US to climate summit: American big steps won’t be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate...
Australia Is Screwing Smaller Nations on Climate Change
Australia has failed to meet key short-term climate commitments, new analysis has found, as the government tries to convince the international community that it’s serious about climate change. Carbon Brief, a think tank based in the United Kingdom, released new analysis on Tuesday that showed Australia is among the...
NASDAQ
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
US News and World Report
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
Report co-written by Nicholas Stern says figure required to switch away from fossil fuels and cope with extreme weather impacts
Here's what happened on Day 5 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
Russia's war in Ukraine also threatens to wreck climate goals, members of Congress arrive, and an actor changes his name to draw attention to global warming
FAQ: What's at stake at the COP27 global climate negotiations
World leaders are meeting in Egypt for the next two weeks to talk about reining in climate change and paying for its deadly effects. Here's what you need to know.
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
Gizmodo
Why Is Global Polluter Coca-Cola Sponsoring a Major Climate Conference?
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is sponsoring next week’s COP27, an annual United Nations climate conference where global leaders gather to discuss solutions for climate change. This year’s event is hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The Egyptian organizers cited the company’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to...
Climate finance and human rights fears: what happened on day two of Cop27?
Money! Money! Money! dominated the second full day of Cop27, with a deep chasm emerging between long-time polluting rich states and developing countries that need finance to deal with devastating extreme weather events while also cutting emissions. Meanwhile, Egypt will realise it cannot hold such a significant international conference without...
As global climate conference opens, a fight brews over compensation — and justice
The issue of polluters paying for the climate messes they create around the world is likely to dominate difficult climate talks in Egypt this month.
