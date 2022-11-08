Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Alliance landfill issues temporary closure
------ Alliance – Due to high wind causing unsafe conditions, the Alliance Landfill Construction and Demolition area and top of the hill are closed to the public. They are still accepting yard waste and household refuse. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
Dawes County Court House opening late today
Dawes County Court House will open at 10 a.m. today November 10 to allow time for roads to be cleared and employees extra time to safely travel to work. Please use caution when traveling and allow extra time to reach your destinations safely.
News Channel Nebraska
Cheyenne County Commissioners recognize Brenda Blanke
SIDNEY - The Cheyenne County Commissioners meeting Monday morning included recognition of Brenda Blanke. Blanke, Cheyenne County Child Support Enforcement Officer, was recognized as Member of the Year by the Child Support Enforcement Association. "It feels good to be recognized," she said Monday afternoon. She was nominated by new case...
NPPD to shut off City of Chadron power due to high winds
Nebraska Public Power District will be shutting off power to the entire Chadron community today, November 7, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. due to the number of down power lines until further notice. Residents are strongly urged to stay off the streets due to the dangers presented by high winds.
City of Chadron issues no travel advisory
The City of Chadron is issuing a no-travel advisory due to high winds. The city is asking citizens not to travel unless it is an emergency. The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Winter Farmer’s Market returns this weekend
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The first Winter Farmer’s Market of the season returns to the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The Winter Farmer’s Market scheduled goes as followed:. November 12, 19th, 26th. December 10th, 17th. January, February, March every Saturday from 10:00am-1:00pm. Local Vendors are set to be...
Authorities find man dead east of Chadron
On Nov. 8 at approximately 9:30 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the unattended death of 49-year-old Mauro Velazquez of Greeley, Colorado in rural Dawes County. Velazquez was part of an environmental services crew...
Pine Ridge Ranger District welcomes hunters for firearm deer season
Chadron – The Pine Ridge Ranger District staff of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, (NNFG) welcomes hunters for the 2022 firearm deer hunting season that opens Saturday, November 12, 2022. Tim Buskirk, Pine Ridge District Ranger said, “Because of the relatively large amount of public lands in our...
Alliance Miss and Teen Competition to feature 13 candidates
ALLIANCE – 13 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2023 Best of the West pageant in Alliance on Saturday, November 12TH at 6PM at the Alliance Performing Arts Center in Alliance, Nebraska. The Best of the West pageant is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron pageants traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance 2023, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2023, and Miss Panhandle’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen in North Platte in June, 2023.
NSP investigating fatal crash near Rushville
SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian fatality crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. At approximately 8:00 p.m. MT Saturday, NSP was alerted by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office of a crash that occurred on Highway 87 approximately two miles north of Rushville. The crash reportedly involved a Honda Odyssey and a pedestrian.
CSC Scholastic Contest moves to November
CHADRON – Chadron State College will host its 59th Scholastic Contest Nov. 9. Chair of the committee, Caitlin Roes, said 32 high schools and 900 students are registered for the long-standing tradition, usually hosted on campus in the spring. The 2020 and 2021 contests were canceled due to Covid...
Runza hosts fundraiser to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska
Scottsbluff – Runza® Restaurants are teaming up with United Way of Western Nebraska to help make a difference in the communities they serve!. On Tuesday, November 8th, Runza® Restaurants in Alliance, Chadron, Gering and Scottsbluff will be donating 10% of their day’s sales to United Way. The dollars raised will help fund non-profit agencies and programs serving local families in the areas of health, education and financial stability, as well as allow United Way to continue community impact projects focusing on food insecurity, homeless prevention, providing basic needs for families in need and fighting poverty in the communities they serve.
klkntv.com
Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash under investigation, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. Around 8 p.m., a Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian on Highway 87 two miles north of Rushville. The patrol says the pedestrian was walking in the...
CSC enters agreement with Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
CHADRON – Chadron State College students interested in osteopathic medicine will have the option of Rocky Vista University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine (RVUCOM) following the completion of an agreement between the two institutions in October. Dr. Tami Selby, Vice President of Enrollment Management, said CSC’s goal is to...
Railroaders protest as BNSF CEO travels through Alliance
BNSF railroad employees and their families protested working and scheduling conditions with signs along crossings east of Alliance on Nov. 2 as BNSF CEO Kathryn "Katie" Farmer traveled through Alliance during an undisclosed trip. A total of seven people, along with a backing of many railroaders that could not attend...
Chadron State College campus temporarily closed
The Chadron State College campus is closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to high winds and an electrical outage. Residence halls and dining services will remain open. The college plans to open Tuesday, Nov. 8.
agupdate.com
Tough times can lead to better things
We got snow! Granted it was barely enough to cover the ground but it was a tiny bit of moisture, and for that we will take it. I would take a foot or more of the stuff right now or whatever moisture we can get because we are dry. Lakes are low, pastures are short, dust is out of control, and the winter feed situation is taking around five to 10 times the work it usually does to figure out.
WNCC named to Best for Vets list by Military Times Magazine
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College has been named to the '2022 Military Times Best for Vets Colleges' list for the 11th time since 2010. WNCC ranked No. 47 among two-year institutions chosen to the 2022 list based on a survey that hundreds of colleges and institutions nation-wide complete. The survey is used to rank colleges in university culture, academic quality and outcomes, policies, student support, and costs and financial aid in regards to military and veterans services.
Kansas man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Alliance woman
On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County today. "Blythe had just dropped off her fiancé Bailey to pick up a used truck that would be their future ranch truck. Blythe and Bailey were putting the pieces in place for their life together as husband and wife on a ranch. In fact, at the time of the crash that would soon happen, Bailey was following Blythe approximately two and a half miles behind her in this new used truck that they had purchased. At the time, Blythe was driving her Ford Escape SUV. In her vehicle, she had no other human passenger. She did have her and Bailey's four companions, their loyal dogs, not all of which would survive the upcoming event. And at the same time, the defendant, Mr. McElroy was traveling westbound on Highway 2. He was alone in his Camaro. At that time, he was driving on a suspended Kansas license and in fact, in Kansas, he did have a warrant out for his arrest. He had been drinking that morning, but he'd run out of alcohol and got in his car to go buy more alcohol. At approximately mile marker 92.5 in Box Butte County, Mr. McElroy crossed the center line and began driving in the eastbound lane of Highway 2. This was the lane that Blythe was properly driving in. Blythe made an evasive maneuver to try to avoid Mr. McElroy's oncoming car. She moved towards the north shoulder rather than trying to endanger herself by going into a ditch and the defendant then made another maneuver, returning to his lane, and he struck Miss Boness vehicle. As a result of this collision, Miss Boness was ejected and was killed."
