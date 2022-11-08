The case that gripped the nation. It’s been more than 11 years since Casey Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder charges after her high-profile trial for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, who was reportedly last seen alive in June 2008. How did Caylee Anthony die? Keep reading to find out everything to know about the case, including cause of death, where Casey Anthony is today and more.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO