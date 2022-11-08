ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

California Controller election results; Cohen leads in early returns

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s time in office. California Republicans and their quest to secure their first statewide office in more than a decade could prove to be unsuccessful, according to early returns from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
edglentoday.com

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care

There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Democrats expected to keep huge edge in California Legislature

There’s plenty of drama in legislative races coming to a head Tuesday between Democrats and Republicans, and even between members of the same party competing under California rules that advance the top vote-getters from the June primary election regardless of their political allegiance. But there is little chance that Democrats will lose the overwhelming majorities […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one

It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

A Few Unique Aspects of California Legislation

For those involved in the California legislative process, they may be familiar with several unique provisions of California legislation. Some of the main ones to be familiar with include the following:. Urgency Clause Statements – When an urgency clause is in a bill, there must be a statement explaining the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

