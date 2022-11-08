Read full article on original website
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
California Controller election results; Cohen leads in early returns
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s time in office. California Republicans and their quest to secure their first statewide office in more than a decade could prove to be unsuccessful, according to early returns from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the California […]
California statewide election results are coming in with some expected outcomes
With unofficial election results updating every few hours, it looks like Democrats have a clean sweep in the statewide races. Governor Gavin Newsom has been declared the victor of his race for a second term as California governor against Republican challenger Brian Dahle. This will be Newsom’s final term as governor due to California’s term limits.
California governor's race called for Gavin Newsom 2 minutes after polls close
California Gov. Gavin Newsom won his second term as the state's top executive on Tuesday in a race that was called just two minutes after polls closed statewide, illustrating just how much of a stranglehold Democrats have on the reins of power in the Golden State. Preliminary results from Tuesday's...
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
Californians Vote for Inflation, More Crime, Water Shortages, High Gas Prices, and Abortion
We have the worst inflation in 40 years, the highest crime in decades, a President who can’t remember where he is, an energy crisis, high gas prices and a diesel shortage, the open border, and Republicans couldn’t pull off the red wave they promised. Did Republicans overpromise? If...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
Democrats expected to keep huge edge in California Legislature
There’s plenty of drama in legislative races coming to a head Tuesday between Democrats and Republicans, and even between members of the same party competing under California rules that advance the top vote-getters from the June primary election regardless of their political allegiance. But there is little chance that Democrats will lose the overwhelming majorities […]
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
California US House District 3 race: Kevin Kiley takes leads over Kermit Jones
Republican Kevin Kiley has taken a lead in California's Congressional District 3 race against Democrat Kermit Jones. As of Wednesday at 5 p.m. Kiley was leading with 53.1% of the vote, compared to Jones' 46.9%, with 37% of votes counted. Earlier in the evening, Jones was leading in the vote.
Californians vote to protect abortion in state constitution
Voters in heavily Democratic California approved a ballot measure to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state constitution.
California's Newsom poised to win 2nd term as governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's sleepy race for governor ends Tuesday and Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. Newsom survived a recall attempt last year driven...
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one
It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
2022 California campaigns: irrelevant and vapid
This year's political campaigns in California have hit a low mark for relevance and a high mark for vapidity — with one exception.
California Election Results | State Legislature Races
Track live election results for California State Senate and Assembly in the California State Legislature. Refresh will update once the polls close at 8 p.m. Pacific.
A Few Unique Aspects of California Legislation
For those involved in the California legislative process, they may be familiar with several unique provisions of California legislation. Some of the main ones to be familiar with include the following:. Urgency Clause Statements – When an urgency clause is in a bill, there must be a statement explaining the...
