Latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch supports AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 on Xbox Series X|S and PC

By Ben Wilson
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.61 is set to roll out across all platforms soon.
  • Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 has been added for PC and next-generation consoles.
  • A host of gameplay and platform-specific fixes are included alongside FSR 2.1 upscaling.

Developer CD Projekt RED has updated the futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077 to version 1.61 with the latest patch, set to be available on all supported platforms 'soon.' Among the extensive list of changes is confirmation of added support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1, an upscaling alternative to NVIDIA's DLSS that should allow the game to push a higher level of graphical fidelity while rendering at a lower internal resolution.

This exciting upgrade pairs with 48 other bug fixes and tweaks to improve gameplay performance on PC and next-gen consoles, following up from the addition of 60 FPS support on Xbox Series S . Check out the full breakdown of changes included with this patch:

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.61 (Image credit: CD Projekt RED)
  • Quests & open world
    • Fixed an issue where spamming the Interact button to loot containers could cause various NCPD Scanner Hustles to not be completed properly.
    • Reported Crime: Another Circle of Hell, Lost and Found, Blood in the Air, Disloyal Employee, Don't Foget the Parking Brake!, Comrade Red - fixed an issue where quest wasn't completed after looting the goods.
    • Fixed an issue where some Assault in Progress missions in Northside, Rancho Coronado, Coastview and Badlands weren't completed despite fulfilling the objective.
    • Fixed an issue where some Suspected Organized Crime Activities weren't completed despite fulfilling the objective.
    • Fixed an issue that could disable all Drop Points, blocking progress in various gigs.
    • Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to complete an Assault in Progress in Charter Hill because the evidence didn't spawn.
    • Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill - fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to reach the Cyberpsycho because the garage door didn't open.
    • Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor - fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the "Find the Cyberpsycho" objective after defeating the Cyberpsycho and sending information to Regina.
    • Gig: Error 404 - fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
    • Gig: Freedom of the Press - fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to proceed inside the TV station building because the doors were closed.
    • Gig: Greed Never Pays - fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the "Search the hidden room" objective because the computer was unpowered.
    • Gig: Last Login - fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
    • Gig: No Fixers - fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
    • Gig: Old Friends - fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
    • Gig: Playing for Keeps - fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to speak to the bartender if combat started inside the bar, blocking progress.
    • Gig: We Have Your Wife - fixed an issue where Lauren wasn't reacting after coming to rescue her, blocking progress.
    • Automatic Love - fixed an issue that could block progress to further main quests after leaving Clouds.
    • Fortunate Son - fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to progress past the "Return to the Aldecaldos camp" objective.
    • I Fought the Law - fixed an issue where after meeting up with River, he teleported to an unreachable area underground, blocking progress.
    • Small Man, Big Mouth - fixed an issue where the truck in the garage could be despawned, blocking progress.
  • Visual
    • Night City NPCs will now carry umbrellas in various colors and shapes.
    • Fixed multiple instances of missing collisions that could result with player falling off the map.
    • Corrected various floating or displaced objects on the map.
    • Fixed the issue where V's breasts clipped through clothes after changing their size at a Ripperdoc.
    • Fixed an issue where after changing nail length from long to short using the mirror, the change wasn't reflected in-game until reloading a save.
    • Fixed an issue where cars could glitch after bumping into them.
  • Gameplay
    • Fixed an issue where Headhunter and Blue Fang Iconic knives would not appear in vendor's inventory if player visited the vendor before the 1.6 Patch.
    • Crit Damage and Quickhack Cooldown Reduction bonuses in clothing should now work properly.
    • It should be now possible to craft the Legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver.
    • Fixed an issue where it was possible to use consumables during fist fights.
    • Fixed an issue where weapons with explosive damage were dealing less damage than intended.
    • Fixed an issue where slotted mods disappeared from an item after selling it to a vendor, leaving and then coming back to the same vendor.
    • Fixed an issue where putting a corpse into a container or a trunk, walking away and then coming back could give a player an infinite amount of money.
    • The Heat-resistant aramid-weave fixer shirt will now be also available for non-Street Kid players.
    • Fixed an issue where firing some weapons when falling could cancel fall damage.
  • UI
    • The Beast in Me - fixed an issue where player's position could be shown as 1/6 despite coming second.
    • Fixed an issue where reverting key bindings back to default was not reflected in the game until restart/reload.
    • Fixed an issue where the inventory menu could rapidly scroll up and down after disassembling or dropping an item.
  • PC-specific
    • Fixed the issue with temporary FPS drops when exiting menus.
    • Addressed the issue where achievements in Epic Games Store were not granted despite meeting the requirements. Note that in cases where the conditions were met before in a given save, it might be required to try on a new playthrough or from an earlier save where the conditions were not met yet.
    • Load Menu should no longer get stuck when playing the game on GOG without internet connection.
    • Fixed an issue where upgrading an item into a higher tier rarity crashed the game.
  • Console-specific
    • Fixed an issue where Cross Progression saves from the Xbox One family weren't transferred to PC or PlayStation.
    • Fixed an issue where after logging in to GOG on PlayStation, My Rewards section displayed an error.
  • Stadia-specific
    • Fixed an issue where the game didn't pause when gameplay was suspended.
  • Miscellaneous
    • Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 (PC and next-gen consoles only).
    • Fixed an issue where in specific circumstances Judy could disappear from the game while in her apartment.
    • Fixed an issue where the Wardrobe interaction in the Nomad Camp was duplicated after skipping time there.
    • It will no longer be possible to play on arcade machines that are placed horizontally.

Details of performance improvements haven't been shared by CD Projekt and will need to be tested when the patch is live across all platforms. If you've been waiting for a reason to pick up this futuristic RPG, this could be the update to push you into trying it out. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review to see why we loved it, even during its infamous launch period.

