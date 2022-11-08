The Tanaiste said he is confident technology companies operating in Ireland will comply with statutory requirements around the impending redundancies at Twitter and Facebook.Leo Varadkar said no big tech company has given any indication they intend to close their offices in Ireland.Mr Varadkar held meetings with officials from the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and Enterprise Ireland over upcoming job losses within the tech sector.Twitter is preparing to lay off some of its Irish workforce after it was bought by Elon Musk, while Facebook parent group Meta is also planning redundancies that are expected to affect thousands of staff, with an...

3 DAYS AGO