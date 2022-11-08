Read full article on original website
Asia airline travel underpinned by 2023 forward bookings -industry body
BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A rebound in Asian airline travel is "doing well" going into 2023 based on forward bookings, Subhas Menon, director general of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), said on Thursday.
ZDNet
New $300M subsea cable network to link Southeast Asia, China
Six carriers have teamed up to build a $300 million subsea cable system that seeks to boost connectivity between Southeast Asia and China. Spanning 6,000 kilometres, the network will link up Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, the Philippines, and China. Called the Asia Link Cable (ALC) system, the cable network is...
TechCrunch
Ransomware gang threatens to publish thousands of Australians’ health data
Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurance provider, first disclosed a “cyber incident” on October 13, saying at the time that it detected unusual activity on its network and took immediate steps to contain the incident. Days later, the company said that customer data might have been exfiltrated. In...
China stages historic air show under cloud of zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -China staged a low-key but historic debut of its C919 civil jet at its biggest air show on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend the scaled-down event because of Beijing’s zero-COVID policy as cases reached the highest level in six months.
protocol.com
Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.
Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
aeroroutes.com
HK Express Plans Taipei Service Expansion in 1Q23
HK Express in the first quarter of 2023 is further expanding service on Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan route, including capacity increase. Previously reported, the airline plans to increase service from 1 to 2 daily from 01JAN23, while 1 of 2 daily flights will be operated by 230-seater Airbus A321neo from 22JAN23.
TechCrunch
Travel app Hopper raises $96M from Capital One to double down on social commerce
As a part of the funding, Hopper says it’s extending its partnership with Capital One (which led Hopper’s Series F) to create new travel products aimed at Capital One customers. Hopper’s tech already powers Capital One Travel and Premier Collection, Capital One’s marketplace of hotels and resorts exclusive to Capital One Venture X cardholders. It’s a safe bet that similar experiences along that vein are forthcoming.
aiexpress.io
UK, Canada, and Singapore join forces to secure IoT devices
The UK, Canada, and Singapore are joining forces to enhance the safety of IoT units. In a joint assertion, the governments of the respective international locations famous the financial and social advantages of IoT units. Nonetheless, in addition they warned of the dangers of insecure IoT units not simply to customers’ personal safety, privateness, and security, but additionally to the broader economic system by means of large-scale cyberattacks.
ZDNet
Tech in 2023: We've analysed the data, and here's what's really going to matter
As the turn of the year approaches, the annual ritual of identifying tech trends and making predictions for the next solar orbit swings into action. Such exercises are always interesting but also inherently risky – particularly in uncertain times such as those we have recently experienced and continue to live through.
dronedj.com
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
ZDNet
A $450 million Apple investment brings satellite-powered SOS system to latest iPhones
Apple is one step closer to bringing satellite-based emergency services to your iPhone. The tech giant has invested $450 million in US infrastructure to support the new Emergency SOS service, it announced Thursday. First unveiled in September, the new service will be launching later this month to US and Canadian customers and will be available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
BBC
Medibank: Data stolen from Australia health insurance available online
Personal data of hundreds of Australians has been posted online after it was stolen from the country's largest health insurer, Medibank. Some health claims data - including medical procedure history - was released, along with names, addresses, birthdates and government ID numbers. PM Anthony Albanese said that as a Medibank...
ZDNet
12 holiday gift ideas for travelers
What do you gift the traveler or adventurer in your life? You could get them a trip, even an all-inclusive one through Expedia or Costco Travel, or another travel retailer, but if your budget doesn't extend that far, there are plenty of other options. Have you thought of gifting a...
Tanaiste ‘confident’ tech firms will comply with statutory redundancy rules
The Tanaiste said he is confident technology companies operating in Ireland will comply with statutory requirements around the impending redundancies at Twitter and Facebook.Leo Varadkar said no big tech company has given any indication they intend to close their offices in Ireland.Mr Varadkar held meetings with officials from the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and Enterprise Ireland over upcoming job losses within the tech sector.Twitter is preparing to lay off some of its Irish workforce after it was bought by Elon Musk, while Facebook parent group Meta is also planning redundancies that are expected to affect thousands of staff, with an...
thenationalnews.com
UAE ranks among top 25 countries for global talent
Switzerland was ranked as the best country globally for talent competitiveness, according to a report by graduate business school Insead. Andreas Fischinger / Unsplash. The UAE has been ranked in the top 25 countries for global talent in a new report by graduate business school Insead. The Arab world's second-biggest...
americanmilitarynews.com
International concern grows over Chinese ‘police service stations’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More governments in Europe and the Americas have launched their own investigations into alleged Chinese secret police stations identified by a human rights group, with Germany and Chile looking into the reports and France “monitoring.”
hospitalitytech.com
New Sustainability Research Reveals that 65 % of Business Travel Leaders Seek to Prioritize Green Hotels in Corporate Online Booking Tools
Research from GBTA and HRS notes growing importance of validated sustainability labels and C-suite pressure as lodging programs consider their preferred hotel options for 2023. HRS, a global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GBTA, a business travel association, announced results tied to sustainability and corporate lodging from a...
Medibank says hacker accessed data of 9.7 million customers, refuses to pay ransom
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX), Australia's biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers' data was compromised.
Luxury, Apparel, Beauty Brands Showcase Technology Innovations At China’s Fifth CIIE Fair
SHANGHAI — With the world guessing when China might abandon its zero-COVID policy and open up to the world, the fifth edition of China International Import Expo seemed to offer a glimmer of hope. “Openness” was the theme at the fifth edition of CIIE, an annual trade fair held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. During a televised opening address last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of keeping the domestic market open, which created a wave of excitement among exhibitors.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post...
hospitalitytech.com
Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform
Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
