Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
This Tasty Bake-Off Is Showcasing The Best Of Each Borough, Gingerbread House-Style
The Museum of the City of New York has invited top bakeries alongside amateur bakers from across NYC to compete in Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off. Tasty gingerbread houses will represent and celebrate communities and neighborhoods from all five boroughs, and the results are so good it’s hard to believe the houses have been made from cookies! Two bakeries and/or bakers from each borough were selected to compete in the bake-off, showing off their gingerbread house making skills that represent the theme “Winter in New York.” The bake-off is more than just a way to get into the holiday spirit, however. A panel of NYC-based bakers, curators, and restaurant owners judged the final designs, and awarded prizes in a variety of categories, including Most Representative of Their Neighborhood, Most Creative, Good Enough to Eat, Most Intricate, Grandest, and more. Those baking for their borough included:
This Gripping Titanic Exhibit Is Open And Anchored In NYC
The compelling experience that is “Titanic. The Exhibition” is now open in New York City at 526 6th Avenue for a limited time. The space will display numerous artifacts from passengers and other historical items connected to the ship. This unmissable event is finally in NYC but only until the end of the year! Guests will be transported back to 1912 through layers of this experience that will tell the moving stories of the people on the ship at every turn. An incredible recreation of the ship’s interior for visitors to see. You can step into and experience what it would have been like in a first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. An audio guide in multiple languages will be available for guests as experiences of the passengers with testimonies from survivors are told. Old photographs, personal belongings and other items from the passengers will also be included in the experience.
NYC Is Expected To End 2022 With More Rodent Sightings Compared To Last Year
While we’d argue that New York City is the best city, you can’t always have the good without the bad, and when we say bad we’re referring to those pesky, four-legged menaces that like to jump out at us in the middle of the night (or at virtually any hour of the day)…aka the city’s dreaded rats. According to city data NYC’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade, and the city’s reported rodent sightings are just further proof. Each year RentHop collects data from four major U.S. cities to analyze the levels of rodent activity...
Bushwick’s Beloved Pizzeria, Roberta’s, Will Open A 5,000-Square-Foot Midtown Location
Bushwick’s legendary pizzeria Roberta’s, which is famous for its delicious wood-fired pizzas, is expanding once again, this time to a 5,200-square-foot spot in Midtown near Penn Station, as reported by the NY Post. Set to occupy 1 Penn East, a one-story building that’s adjacent to the office tower, the new location will be the brand’s “most ambitious foray outside Brooklyn.” It will feature a roof deck and outdoor patio seating, and a second floor will even be added on top. The Midtown spot is just one of several Roberta’s locations. The company has full-service restaurants at Domino Park in Williamsburg, and a Montauk location which opened this past summer. There are also three quick-service outposts of Roberta’s in various food halls, as well as locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, and Singapore. Roberta’s co-owner Brandon Hoy said to NY Post, “We tend to gravitate toward interesting neighborhoods with a rich history and abundance of creativity, similarly to the opening of our original Roberta’s in Bushwick.”
NYC Will Get Its First Hard Kombucha Taproom This Winter
This winter NYC will be able to say it has its very first hard kombucha taproom, as JuneShine New York is set to open in Williamsburg this winter. This will be the Southern California-based brand’s first taproom on the East Coast. The 64-seat space will offer both pints and flights of its 10 hard kombuchas, featuring flavors like the Bee’s Knees, with gin, lemon juice, and honey with a bee pollen rim as well as a California twist on an NYC classic, the Sparkling Cosmopolitan made with vodka, lime juice, pomegranate, hibiscus powder, and sparkling wine. A ‘boochtender’–a master in the art of kombucha fermentation–will man the deck, curating customizable tasting experiences based on guests flavor preferences. Growlers and canned drinks will also be available to-go. To accompany your drink, light bites also make up the menu, featuring the likes of oysters, ceviche, tinned fish, shrimp cocktails, and cheese boards.
25 Best Thanksgiving Dinner Restaurants In NYC For A Festive Feast
With only a few weeks to go before Thanksgiving, it’s time to start figuring out where and how you want to spend your holiday. We all know how much preparation goes into the big meal, so we thought we’d help you out a bit! In this list, we gathered up some of our favorite restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on the big day, and also some places that you can grab food to complete your at-home meal. However, you decide to spend it, at least consider one of these handpicked NYC spots! The Smith is always on our list of best-ofs and it’s for good reason! This time it’s for their outstanding Thanksgiving meal that consists of a three course prix-fixe menu of starters, mains, and dessert. Work through appetizers like Butternut Squash Soup and Ricotta Gnocchi before tackling the main dish of Roasted Turkey Breast or Salmon and Red Wine Braised Short Rib. End it all with one of their sweet Dark Chocolate Layer Cakes or Caramel Apple Puddings and you’ll be due for a filling food coma! The meal is $75 per person and reservations can be made here! Where:
10 Best Walking Tours In NYC For A Day Of Sightseeing
Whether you’re commuting to work, meeting with friends, or exercising, it’s no secret that New Yorkers see much of the city by foot. However, walking the same paths day after day may keep you from seeing some of the most unique parts of the city, and what fun is that? Though typically taken by tourists, walking tours in NYC can be one of the best ways to bust out of your usual routine and expose yourself to something new! Whether you’re looking for new hidden gems in your neighborhood, wanting to learn more about the city, or explore somewhere you’ve...
Massive Canned Food Sculptures Have Taken Over NYC’s Brookfield Place
NYC’s annual cans-for-a-cause competition dubbed Canstruction is returning for its 30th edition to Brookfield Place this week! 20 teams of architects, engineers, and contractors go up against each other in this annual design competition, building sculptures entirely out of canned foods. The massive sculptures are then displayed before a panel of judges tasked with choosing winners in the following categories: The public can also vote for their favorite sculpture now through Monday, November 14, awarding the winning sculpture with the People’s Choice Award. Sculptures range from a bodega cat and a hot air balloon to a Black Panther-inspired piece. You can place your vote here. Once the competition comes to an end, each can will be donated to City Harvest, New York’s first and largest food rescue organization that’s been helping to feed millions of New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables for the last 40 years–an issue that’s always important to address, especially during the holiday season.
This Late Night NYC Dim Sum Spot Will Stay Open Until 4am
Dim Sum Palace is no stranger to NYC. The family operated Dim Sum and Cantonese restaurant has opened seven locations in the past six years, and will be adding an eighth before the year’s end. The new location will take over 27 Division Street in Chinatown. It’s expected to officially open its doors on December 18, 2022. The Chinatown Dim Sum Palace will be the largest location yet, seating more than 200 customers across its two levels. But what makes this new opening so special isn’t just the its size. Similar to traditional Dim Sum places of the past, Dim Sum Palace will serve its delicious Dim Sum until 4am! Beyond late night dining, the upscale restaurant will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
NYC’s Veterans Day Parade Will March Up Fifth Avenue This Weekend
The annual Veterans Day Parade will return to NYC on November 11th. The parade consists of more than 20,000 people marching, including more than 280 marching units. New Yorkers are encouraged to observe the parade and the 25 floats and 150+ vehicles that will travel up Fifth Avenue in commemoration. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade: The Veterans Day Parade honors and celebrates America’s veterans and their contributions to the country. The NYC parade originated in 1919 thanks to the United War Veterans Council (UWVC).
MTA Releases Limited-Edition Dolly Parton MetroCards
The MTA has partnered up with Legacy Recordings and Dolly Records to announce the release of special-edition Dolly Parton MetroCards with only a limited supply—50,000 MetroCards to be exact. The MetroCards are in celebration of her new album, Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, coming out November 18th. The album features 23 recordings spanning almost half a century of her music from 1971-2020. The vocal legend, philanthropist and actress has stolen the hearts of many over the years. She’s received at least one nomination across all American entertainment awards including an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony, and even started her very own book gifting program called Imagination Library in 1955. Riders can try and score theirs at four different high-traffic stations across Manhattan: 34 Street-Penn Station, 34 Street-Herald Square, Grand Central-42 Street, Times Square-42 Street.
An Art Deco Café From Jaeger-LeCoultre Is Open In Manhattan For A Limited Time
Luxury watch company Jaeger-LeCoultre and French pastry chef Nina Metayer collaborated to inaugurate the Reverso 1931 Café last year, and now it’s here in NYC for a limited time until Nov 22. So what do luxury watches and french pastries have in common? The café pays homage to the Reverso watch. The piece was created in 1931 and is representative of iconic art deco design, a style popular in the 1930s for its polished geometric patterns. The café also pays tribute to the art deco style that remains throughout the landscape of New York City, such as the Chrysler building. Parisian pastry chef Nina Metayer is part of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s “Made of Makers” series where the company pairs up with innovative chefs, artists, designers, mixologists and more for different projects. Metayer’s delicious creations will be featured in NYC’s iteration of the café. Brooklyn-based lettering artist Alex Trochut revealed the “1931 Alphabet” specially created for Jaeger-LeCoultre. His sleek text design can be seen in the logo and lettering of the café. The 1931 Café is an homage to art deco style and previously boasted temporary locations in Shanghai and Paris.
This Luxury Outerwear Brand Froze Their Clothing In NYC, And Once The Ice Melts The Item Can Be Yours
Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has just released its second capsule collection, and if patience is a virtue you possess, one of the pieces may be yours for free! Collaborating with American fashion label Eckhaus Latta, their new collection features 12 pieces, consisting of 8 styles that include the core Icon Jacket, Icon Parka, Bunny Hoodie, Puffer Vest and Jacket, and Parka Puffer along with lightweight quilted Vest and matching Pant…all items that perfectly suit their latest campaign. Moose x Eckhaus have unveiled ice sculptures on the corner of Lafayette Street and Kenmare Street as well as Ludlow Street and Division Street in order to celebrate their upcoming collab, each containing an item from their new collection. The rules are simple: once each ice sculpture has melted and the piece inside is revealed, it will be up for grabs by a lucky passerby. This means that if you happen to be in the right place on the right time, or if you have a lot of patience, you can be adding a brand new new item to your winter wardrobe completely for free. And considering the new collection’s prices range from $650 to $1,595, we’d say that’s a damn good deal!
8 Hilarious Signs From Yesterday’s Marathon
Yesterday’s marathon was one that went down in history—quite literally; it was one of the hottest marathons since the 1990s, according to weather reports. And though temperatures were higher than normal, tons of people still came out to show their support and cheer on those participating. Hilarious signs filled the streets to provide runners with a little extra push during their race that was sure to spread a smile on their face. Here are some of our favorites from this year: Congratulations to all those who participated and a big round of applause to those who cheered them on from the sidelines. Let the training begin for next year!
Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Former NoHo Loft Is Available For Lease
The NoHo loft where Jean-Michel Basquiat used to live and work has recently hit the rental market! As reported by EV Grieve, the two-level building located at 57 Great Jones St. between Bowery and Lafayette is being marketed by Meridian Capital Group. The building was once owned by Andy Warhol when Basquiat lived there on the second-floor studio for five years until his untimely death in 1988 at the age of 27. After Basquiat’s passing, the back of the ground floor space served as the home to Bohemian, an exclusive invite-only Japanese restaurant. The roughly 6,600-square-foot building is being marketed as a “historic full building restaurant opportunity,” though they note that “all uses” will be considered.
25 Best Places In NYC To Host Your Holiday Party This Year
Now that holiday season is ramping up, you’ll probably be spending some time with friends, family, and coworkers. If you plan on throwing a private event, holiday get-together, or even a traditional office party, you’ve got to have a place to do it! Depending on the size of your guest-list, price range, and overall atmosphere, there’s a ton at stake to consider when choosing a place. To make it a little easier (and to let you know about them before they’re all booked), we put together a list of the best places around for a private holiday party! The Landing...
10 Best History Museums In NYC You Should Spend A Day At
New York is home to a wide variety of fantastic museums, a figure rising to nearly a hundred, with more opening every day. With a city of history and culture like ours, it’s no shock that we have some of the best museums that outline how we got to where we are today. If you’re a cultural junkie or just fascinated with the past, you’ve got to visit one of these awesome history museums in NYC! Located in the heart of the World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is the site where the foundations of the Twin Towers once stood. This museum encourages visitors to learn about the tragic 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. It opened to the public in 2014 and it continues to be one of the most emotionally charged history museums in NYC. The venue features reflective architecture, exhibitions of art, photography, first-person testimony, video and audio recordings, 60,000+ artifacts, and so much more. It’s a bone-chilling, yet powerful museum you should visit at least once. Where: 180 Greenwich St
Egg Is The Star Of Every Dish At This New Indian Street Food Restaurant
Chicago-based Indian street food chain Eggholic has officially claimed a stake in NYC, opening a location in Queens’ Floral Park…and here, they’re allllll about the eggs. At this new fast-casual spot, there’s certainly no shortage of eggs–and due to the moniker it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the ones behind this new dining spot are self-proclaimed “egg holics.” To EggHolic’s founders and co-owners Bhagyesh Patel and Lay Patel, Eggholic is their home away from home. Growing up in India, their favorite foods were the ones that contained eggs, and it was this personal experience that made them want to bring...
Here’s A Look At The Bronx Museum Of The Arts’ $26 Million Renovation
Mid last year the Bronx Museum of the Arts announced they’d be receiving a two-year $26 million renovation to their multi-story entrance and lobby area as part of a larger rebranding campaign. Led by architectural firm Marvel and overseen by the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), this renovation is expected to complete in 2025. The Bronx Museum of the Arts is a contemporary art museum that connects audiences to the urban experience through its exhibitions and programs that reflect the borough’s dynamic communities. It’s one of the only major NYC museums with free admission, making it a vital cultural hub...
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
Secret NYC
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0