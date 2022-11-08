ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Amazon Is Still Streaming The Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted About

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL9gA_0j3A2RfQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EuK9D_0j3A2RfQ00

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Kyrie Irving’s tweet has put him in the bullseye of cancel culture but the film he referenced is still being streamed on Amazon.

As spotted on TMZ the movie the Brooklyn Net was promoting Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! on social media but he was met with harsh criticism from fans and non fans alike. Since hitting the send button on the post, the 2016 NBA Champion has taken several professional losses including suspension from his team and being dropped from Nike . Ironically, the picture in question is still available on the popular streaming platform.

The project is billed as uncovering “the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, the Sons of Ham, Shem & Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie with packed with tons of research”.

Naturally, the Jewish community wants the movie pulled. As reported by The Washington Post the Anti-Defamation League wants Amazon executives to take action. The ADL sent the streaming giant a letter on Friday, November 4 asking that “virulently anti-Semitic book and related-video” be removed immediately.  “The book and the film are designed to inflame hatred and, now that it was popularized by Mr. Irving, will lead directly to the harm of Jews,” the letter read. Additionally, the American Jewish Committee has asked their supporters contact Amazon “to reaffirm its commitment to fight antisemitism by removing this anti-Jewish swill.”

Amazon has yet to formally respond to the requests to remove the film. Kyrie Irving has since apologized.

Photo:

The post Amazon Is Still Streaming The Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted About appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 1

Related
XXL Mag

Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery

Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
HipHopWired

Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted

The filmmaker behind the controversial film 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', Ronald Dalton Jr., has issued a press release defending it on Twitter. The film, which many have criticized due to antisemitic content, has been the source of troubles for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for his support of the film on social media. The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
musictimes.com

Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged

A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy