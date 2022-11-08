Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her

mega

Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past .

During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.

mega

“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW

“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love . That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity,” the Miss Universe 2012 winner continued during the Monday, November 7, episode of the dark place she was left in after Jonas dumped her in 2015.

mega

“My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love ,” Culpo dished. “I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent.”

The "Jealous" singer left his former flame in the dust due to difficulties with "distance," and the fashion influencer recalled almost not being able to bear the pain .

“I couldn’t even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up,” the Reprisal actress concluded.

THEIR LITTLE MIRACLE! PRIYANKA CHOPRA & NICK JONAS REVEAL DAUGHTER'S PRIVATE NICU JOURNEY

Since the attractive couple's split, Jonas and Culpo have both moved on to stronger and seemingly happier relationships .

mega

In 2019, the reality star was seen cuddled up with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey while on vacation in Mexico and has been a proud presence at all of the running back's games ever since.

Jonas also found his true love and tied the knot with Miss World 2000 winner, Priyanka Chopra , in 2018. The famed duo recently welcomed their first child, daughter Malti , together in January via surrogate.