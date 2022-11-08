ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Collab To Drop On November 17

Source: A Ma Maniere / A Ma Maniere

While hypebeasts are patiently waiting to pounce on the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” ‘s that are set to drop on November 19, right now they’re giving their attention to the highly anticipated A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 collab. And now we know how to go about getting a pair—and it won’t be easy.

On Monday (Nov. 8), the good folks over at A Ma Maniére revealed how sneakerheads can go about getting a pair of the highly coveted sneakers and there’s two specific ways y’all can potentially land a pair. The first is a video submission (a sort of raffle) in which you take to Instagram or Twitter to talk about the important issues facing you and/or your neighborhood and tag both A Ma Maniére and your local politician. After posting said video they’ll DM the lucky winners and allow them to purchase a pair. People participating will have until 8pm today (November 8th) to submit their video.

1. Share a video on Instagram or Twitter speaking to the issues that are most important to you.⁠
2. @ us and your local representative and/or local/regional/national media outlet⁠
3. use the hashtag #myvoiceholdspower for us to see your video and keep an eye on your inbox in case your entry is selected.⁠

The second way (and most tricky) will be a regular online release at amamaniere.com on November 17th which will no doubt lead to sneaker bots crashing the website and eating merchandise before everyday customers like us can even choose a size to add to cart. It’s ugly out there. Though A Ma Maniére has had some success keeping bots out in previous releases, bots have only gotten better and smarter, so good luck with that.

Still, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best as these might be the best Air Jordan 4 colorway of 2022 and Lord knows we need a pair in our life.

Check out pics of the amazing A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4’s below and let us know if you’ll be trying to land a pair via video submission or online release in the comments section below.

