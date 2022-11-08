Read full article on original website
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
Janet Mills defeats Paul LePage to win second term as Maine governor
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Democrat Janet Mills has been re-elected as governor of Maine. She defeated Republican challenger former Governor Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. She declared victory late Tuesday night with the Associated Press calling the race for her just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Over the...
Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage, Mills also received a phone call from Senator Angus King.
'We're going to tackle those problems': Mills highlights priorities ahead of 2nd term
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hours after declaring victory in her fight to seek a second term as governor, Janet Mills says her team is ready to get to work on some of the pressing issues facing Mainers. "We know we have problems to tackle," Mills said. "Nobody's minimizing the problems of...
Gov. Mills, LePage make final plea to Maine voters
PORTLAND (WGME) – On the eve of Election Day, both major candidates for governor in Maine made one last push for votes. Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage both held rallies Monday night. For LePage and Mills, Monday night was one last opportunity to speak to Maine...
Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
Bruce Poliquin hoping to unseat Jared Golden, no winner declared
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is a rematch of the 2018 race in which Jared Golden defeated Bruce Poliquin in the first ever ranked-choice vote in a U.S. congressional race. At his watch party at Dysart’s in Bangor Tuesday, Poliquin told his supporters at 11:15 p.m. to go home. But...
Maine voters cite abortion, economy as issues driving them to polls
PORTLAND (WGME)— Voter turnout is expected to be very strong in Maine this year. There were long lines in Portland and across the state, and voters were out before the sun came up. Many of them cited specific issues that drove them to the polls this year. “Probably anything...
Poliquin focuses on inflation during final day of campaign in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME)— Polls show the race for the Second Congressional District now in a dead-heat. It’s a rematch of the 2018 race, in which now-Congressman Jared Golden defeated former Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the first-ever ranked-choice vote in Maine. Turnout has been high Tuesday at the Cross Insurance...
Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate
Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
Balance of power in Augusta: 35 Senate seats up and 151 House seats up
Maine Democrats currently have the trifecta, with control in the Senate, House, and the governor's office. It'll be up to voters on Tuesday to decide if that changes. All 35 seats in the Maine Senate are up for re-election, and all 151 House seats are also up for re-election.
Pennsylvania Democrat wins reelection despite passing away in October
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — A state representative in Pennsylvania who died in October following a battle with lymphoma won his midterm reelection Tuesday. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 9. He had previously beaten lymphoma twice, according to CBS 21 News. DeLuca...
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race too close to call, goes to ranked-choice runoff
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District will come down to ranked-choice voting. None of the three candidates managed to reach the 50 percent threshold to win the race outright. Now, votes that were made for third-place finisher Independent Tiffany Bond will be allocated to Democratic Congressman...
Maine Secretary of State's Office prepares for ranked-choice run-off
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With some votes still coming in, Congressman Jared Golden has a healthy lead over Bruce Poliquin in the Second Congressional District race, but he's still short of 50 percent. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the race will now go to a ranked-choice run-off. Right now, the...
What happens if Maine's 2nd Congressional District goes to ranked-choice voting?
PORTLAND (WGME)— The Second Congressional District race could take days to call, since it's ranked-choice voting, and the polls are close. The latest poll, from the University of New Hampshire, is putting Congressman Jared Golden just 1 percent above former Congressman Bruce Poliquin, with Independent Tiffany Bond in third.
2 Somali American women elected to Maine State House for first time in history
Two Somali American women have been elected to the Maine State House for the first time in history. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is soundly beat Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. In House District...
