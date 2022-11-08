ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

It's not just gifts on sale this holiday; Real Estate will be too!

It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season, and while many of us are shopping for deals on Christmas gifts there are also deals to be had in real estate. Joey Sullivan from Lifestyles Unlimited joins Chelsey Khan to tell us why this is a great time to start investing in real estate.
CBS Austin

Credit Karma offers advice and hacks for avoiding financial stress this holiday season

The holiday shopping season can be stressful now, add in sky high inflation and market uncertainty, and this year is shaping up to be especially challenging for shoppers. Consumer Financial Advocate, Colleen McCreary is on hand to give us some great tips on how to lighten the financial stress so many of us are feeling this season.
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto

It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Managing money during the college years

Setting correct money habits in our kids can pay dividends later in life. For college students it’s especially important. In addition to tuition and housing, the average college student spends $547 per month on food and $40 per month on laundry (hopefully!) And that’s not even the fun stuff!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Winter beauty and wellness essentials by Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares winter beauty and wellness essentials. Various ingredients and environmental aggressors can irritate the skin, causing it to be visibly stressed, dry, and dull, and that’s why Eucerin is expanding its Face line with the new Eucerin Face Skin Balance collection, enriched with Tri-Balance Complex to target sensitive skin in three ways, helping to restore balance. It immediately soothes dry, uncomfortable skin. It moisturizes and provides hydration for softer, more radiant skin. And it fortifies by supporting the skin’s resilience and providing long-lasting relief.
Surprise Independent

5 Tips to Help Families Manage Holiday Stress

(Family Features) ’Tis the season for holiday parties, travel, hosting and more. While it is a joyous time of year, the never-ending to-do lists and school being out of session can make everyone feel a little overwhelmed, children included. Consider these five practical tips from the experts at KinderCare...
CBS Austin

Learn more about American Humane's first ever cookbook The Humane Table

Today, more than ever, consumers are conscious of where their food comes from. An increasing number of farmers, ranchers and food producers are improving and verifying the welfare of animals in their care by becoming American Humane Certified. Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane CEO and President, who also just authored...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

All things dogs! Calendar, Austin Humane Society, and Rags to Wags Gala

Each week we highlight local, adoptable animals because we want them to be happy in a forever home. Josh Fogleman and Caitlyn Macaluso from FVF Law join Trevor Scott with their latest philanthropic project to help this dog, Peanut and other furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
The Jackson Sun

Living on Purpose: Joy and peace are a state of mind

Fear and stress are often blamed for ruining our contentment and happiness, but anxiety is not an uncontrollable monster that forces us to be afraid. Actually, these negative responses originate from within our own beliefs. In this light, pessimism is a personal decision that will continue to influence our thinking...
CBS Austin

How the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research is focusing on prevention

There is so much being done to better understand, identify and treat Parkinson's and the field is closer than ever to preventing the disease altogether. Joining us to discuss better brain health and Parkinson's disease from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research is board-certified neurologist and movement disorder specialist, Dr. Rachel Dolhun.
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

26 of the Best Gift Ideas for Every Zodiac Sign

When it comes to holiday gift giving, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. For those closest to you, you might be planning to invest in a unique, high-quality gift that’ll last them years to come. For friends, a present with a personal touch, or something that complements one of their hobbies is a good option. And for colleagues, you can’t go wrong with simple yet effective gifts like candles, sweets, or wine.
CBS Austin

New study reveals pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse

While certain fruits and vegetables are often thought of as high-antioxidant foods, a new study conducted by Cornell University produced surprising results. Today we have Nutritionist Dr. Mike Roussell with us to talk about 3 unexpected foods that are high in antioxidants. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
Parade

The Holidays Can Be Particularly Hard When You’re Dealing With Grief—Here Are 74 Therapist-Backed Tips to Help You Feel Better Right Now

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When the holidays come around, grief–whether it’s because of a recent...
buckinghamshirelive.com

New mindfulness guide helps you destress before you eat

Uber Eats has launched a mindfulness audio guide, Mindful Mouthful, to help people take a moment to reset and reflect before they sit down to eat - as half of us say we have felt very stressed or burnt out in the past month. People are worrying about money, work, health and negative news headlines according to a new study.
momcollective.com

Reducing Stress, Right From Home

We're proud to partner with OSIM to introduce moms to their products for self care and relaxation!. We all know motherhood is stressful. There’s so much to be done and often we’re the ones not only doing and managing all the things but also thinking about and planning all the things too! It’s both a physical and a mental load. So how can we relax? How do we recharge and replenish so we can be there for our families and for ourselves? Over 70% of moms in the US report feeling stressed about managing both work and taking care of the family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy